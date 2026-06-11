At Least 278 Unhoused Residents Shot and Killed in LA Since 2015

An investigation by LAist and The LA Local found that at least 278 of the city’s unhoused residents have been shot and killed since 2015, according to an analysis of data from the Los Angeles Police Department. The investigation also found that gunfire is now the primary means by which killers take the lives of unhoused people in the city.

At least 278 of the city’s unhoused residents have been shot and killed since 2015, an investigation by LAist and The LA Local has found.

An investigation by LAist and The LA Local found that at least 278 of the city’s unhoused residents have been shot and killed since 2015, according to an analysis of data from the Los Angeles Police Department. Once rare, gunfire is now the primary means by which killers take the lives of unhoused people in the city.

However, our analysis of records from the L.A. County Medical Examiner shows that’s an undercount. We found an additional two dozen fatal shootings from 2024 and 2025 that do not appear to be included in LAPD data. Medical examiner records are not exhaustive either — the office estimates that about 20% of deaths among the county’s unhoused population aren’t reported to their department.

Court records and people who spoke with LAist and The LA Local attributed these shootings to gangs and the dangers of the underground drug economy. Other sources and legal proceedings point to a rise of ‘predators’, ‘outsiders’ or ‘vigilantes’ — people who kill because they view unhoused people as easy targets and less than human.

On a clear winter night in 2019, Gerardo Gaona drove a white Ford Expedition to a homeless encampment in Pico-Union, stepped out, entered a tent and fired six rounds from his 9mm handgun. 24, was hit twice. Court records say he managed to make it out of the tent, dying nearby soon after midnight Feb. 23.

Jorge Perez was struck in his right shoulder — his life likely spared only because the Smith & Wesson aimed at him ran out of bullets. Gaona got back into the SUV and sped off. Two weeks earlier, on Feb. 9, police had responded to a shooting at the same encampment that left one person wounded. The same Expedition was spotted at the scene, and bullet casings were eventually linked back to Gaona’s pistol.

Gaona, now 30, was convicted of first-degree murder and premeditated attempted murder in 2022. He was sentenced to a minimum of 82 years in prison. The court described him as ‘a borderline serial killer who hunted homeless people in his neighborhood. ’ He’s not the first person in Los Angeles to target the city’s most vulnerable.

Unhoused people living here have been killed by gunfire since 2014. In 2014, there were no killings of this kind. In 2022, there were 60. This surge reflected a national during the COVID-19 pandemic, which experts have attributed to fewer social supports, rising gun sales, and an increase in joblessness, mental illness, and substance abuse.

Following a decline, LAPD data show that fatal shootings of unhoused people stayed nearly the same between 2024 and 2025, even as overall homicides in the city last year fell by 19%. The oldest shooting victim found in the medical examiner’s records was a 69-year-old man who, in 2024, was shot six times in an alley near the intersection of Interstates 105 and 110.

The youngest was shot seven times, mostly in the back, during a drive-by in Florence-Graham that same year





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laist The LA Local Unhoused Residents Shot And Killed Gunfire Killers Predators Outsiders Vigilantes Homeless People Easy Targets Less Than Human Borderline Serial Killer Hunting Homeless Encampment White Ford Expedition 9Mm Handgun Drive-By Florence-Graham Rise Of ‘Predators’ COVID-19 Pandemic Fewer Social Supports Rising Gun Sales Increase In Joblessness Mental Illness Substance Abuse Fatal Shootings Unexhaustive Records Undercount National Incident-Based Reporting System Uniform Crime Reporting Standards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

20,000 people displaced by Philippine earthquake that killed at least 37Rescuers searched ruined buildings in the southern Philippines on Tuesday to ensure no one was still trapped a day after one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in a half-century killed…

Read more »

Philippines quake kills at least 37, displaces 32,000 as search for survivors continuesIt was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in a half-century.

Read more »

Corvette, Mustang, 911 and SL-Class Top List of America's 10 Least-Driven Cars: StudySome of the nation's most iconic performance cars are seeing surprisingly little road time, according to a new report.

Read more »

Trump Has Said Iran War Deal Is Close at Least 38 Times Since Start of ConflictNew polling shows that two-thirds of Americans do not view Trump as an effective negotiator to end the war.

Read more »