At least 20 tornadoes confirmed across Illinois, Indiana during severe weather outbreak

An EF-3 tornado in Streator, Illinois, and another in Kouts, Indiana, were among the strongest confirmed last week. Now, parts of Chicagoland could face another tornado threat Wednesday.

Thousands of Illinois and Indiana residents are still without electricity after a severe weather outbreak last week. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana from last Thursday's severe weather outbreak.

Two EF-3 tornadoes were confirmed in Streator, Illinois, and Kouts, Indiana, while several other tornadoes ranged from EF-0 to EF-2 strength. Another round of thunderstorms is expected this week, with Wednesday carrying the highest risk for severe weather across the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana in last week's severe weather outbreak. Among the strongest tornadoes Thursday were an EF-3 in Streator, Illinois, and an EF-3 in Kouts, Indiana.

EF-2 from Merrillville to Hobart, IndianaEF-1 in Bartlett, IllinoisEF-0 from Naperville into LisleEF-0 from near Schneider to near Hebron, IndianaAt least two EF-0 tornadoes along a corridor from Watseka, Illinois, to west of Rensselaer, IndianaPowerful storms tore through Chicagoland and northwest Indiana on Thursday night, leaving damage behind. But amid the wreckage, one thing remained standing: a crucifix depicting Jesus on the cross.

The NWS said additional damage analysis will continue in the coming days, and more information about the weather event is availableWednesday is a concerning day, especially in the afternoon and early evening. FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan expects an area of showers and thunderstorms to be rumbling through our viewing area during the morning hours. At this point, it does not appear as though severe weather would accompany that.

However, heavy rainfall could be a concern. The show happens during the afternoon and early evening. Chicagoland is once again highlighted for an all-hazard outbreak, including tornadoes. The highest chance for significant tornadoes will be south of Interstate 80.

This does not mean the tornadoes cannot occur elsewhere in our area. Caplan picks 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. as prime time for these stronger storms, which can have damaging straight-line winds, hail and torrential downpours as well as the tornado risk. Thousands of Indiana residents are still without electricity days after the severe weather outbreak. According to NIPSCO, more than 5,000 customers remained without power Tuesday morning, down from roughly 86,640 after the storms.

The utility said crews continue working around the clock to repair widespread damage, including hundreds of damaged poles and 15 transmission towers.





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