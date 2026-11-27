At least two people were shot in two related shootings in Oakley Thursday night, according to Contra Costa County officials. Fire officials confirmed with ABC7 Eyewitness News, the shootings happened two blocks apart, with at least one victim reported at each location.

OAKLEY, Calif. -- At least two people were shot in two related shootings in Oakley Thursday night, according to Contra Costa County officials. Fire officials confirmed with ABC7 Eyewitness News, the shootings happened two blocks apart, with at least one victim reported at each location.

The Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro said the first shooting was reported at 6:38 p.m. on the 700 block of Shullsburg Way, and the second shooting was reported minutes later on the 500 block of Marathon Drive. Some neighbors did not want to comment, while others didn't hear anything and were stunned to learn about the shootings in their quiet neighborhood. According to the assistant city manager, the shootings are related.

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She says there is no threat to the public and there are no outstanding suspects. ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to police for comment, but they would not tell us who was shot or why the shooting happened. San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner spends day off surprising nurses