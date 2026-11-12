At least 2 dead, 17 injured after NYC building collapse

Emergency crews were on the scene after a building collapsed in Brooklyn. At least two people are dead and 17 others injured in the incident's aftermath.

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At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured, including seven children, after a three-story building collapsed in New York City on Wednesday, officials said. FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore provided updated casualty figures, reporting 19 patients, including two fatalities, four people in critical condition and 12 in stable condition. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries during the emergency response.

Also read Brooklyn building collapse leaves at least 1 dead, 3 others injured, FDNY says

The collapse occurred in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, where emergency crews continued searching for anyone who may still be trapped beneath the rubble. It remains unclear how many people may still be trapped inside the building or what caused the collapse. Mamdani said the FDNY received a 911 call reporting the collapse at 1321 Flatbush Avenue at 4:01 p.m., with firefighters arriving within one minute and immediately launching search-and-rescue operations.

"I am heartbroken to share that at this time, at least two New Yorkers have passed away," Mamdani said during an evening news conference. An unidentified person was killed when a building in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood suddenly collapsed,During the news conference, officials did not identify the ages of the children or establish whether either of the deceased was a minor.

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First responders work the scene after a building collapsed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito warned about the risk of another collapse, calling the scene an"extremely dangerous operation for all of our people.

" "It's a very unstable situation," he said. "The adjoining building that remains partially intact is always a danger. Our main concern is the secondary collapse.

" Officials said emergency crews could remain at the scene for several days while searching for possible victims. Firefighters and police were also using K-9 units to search through the rubble. Bonsignore emphasized the dangers facing first responders as they carefully searched through the unstable rubble. Department of Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said workers were conducting excavation work at the neighboring construction site when the collapse occurred.

The site had approved plans for a three-story building, while plans for a nine-story building were still awaiting approval, Tigani said. Inspectors with the city's Department of Buildings were at the scene"assisting with recovery operations and conducting structural stability inspections of nearby buildings," the agency said.

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"We’re closely monitoring the building collapse on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush," New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams wrote on X."We’re praying for the safety of anyone who may be trapped and for the first responders working to reach them. Our thoughts are with everyone affected and their loved ones.

""First responders are on the scene of a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, where they are working quickly to secure the location and assist New Yorkers," Mamdani wrote in a social media post. "Flatbush Avenue is closed from Clarendon Road to Bedford Avenue — please avoid the area so rescue crews can work. We will be sharing what we learn as soon as we can confirm it," he added.

"As emergency operations continue, please join me in holding our neighbors and the members of this community in our hearts. " Gov. Kathy Hochul also wrote on X, saying that her office"has reached out and offered its full support as authorities investigate what happened.

""I’m keeping them in my thoughts and praying for everyone affected," she wrote. "My administration has reached out and offered its full support as authorities investigate what happened. " The City's Emergency Management office has opened a reception center for impacted residents with the Red Cross nearby.