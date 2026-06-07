At least 2 children rescued after chase with reported kidnapping suspect ends in San Gabriel Valley

A dramatic chase through the San Gabriel Valley ended with sparks flying and a disturbing discovery inside the suspect's vehicle on Saturday night. Deputies said the driver was the suspect in a reported kidnapping.

Sunday, June 7, 2026 6:01AMA dramatic chase through the San Gabriel Valley ended with sparks flying and a disturbing discovery inside the suspect's vehicle on Saturday night.

The video shows officers lightly tapping the suspect's car, getting it to slowly come to a stop. Then, two small children emerge from the vehicle as police swarm the driver. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station were responding to a reported kidnapping in the 2500 block of Sweetgrass Drive in Moreno Valley when they learned the suspect had fled the location.

Deputies later located a vehicle that matched the suspect's description, but the driver refused to stop, and the pursuit began. The chase traveled into Los Angeles County, and at one point, a Riverside County sheriff's K-9 unit attempted a PIT maneuver, officials said. The chase ultimately came to an end on Rosemead Boulevard near Bruin Avenue, where deputies rescued at least two children from the car, video shows.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and was medically evaluated at the scene, deputies said. No injuries were reported.





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