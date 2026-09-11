19 runners hospitalized after Santa Barbara Half Marathon, heat and water station rumors investigated

At least 19 runners were taken to hospitals after falling ill during the Santa Barbara Half Marathon on Sunday, with authorities investigating heat and unverified social media rumors of a tampered water station.

At least 19 runners were taken to hospitals after falling ill during the Santa Barbara Half Marathon in California on Sunday, with authorities investigating unusual symptoms and unverified rumors that a water station may have been tampered with.

Santa Barbara Police Lt. Ethan Ragsdale said investigators were looking into suspicious circumstances surrounding reports of runners seeking medical treatment for unusual symptoms after the race. As of approximately 6:50 p.m. Sunday, police had not established what caused the participants to become ill. Emergency personnel responded to multiple locations along the marathon route, including the intersection of State and Cota streets, between 9:40 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., according to Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Cory Cloud.

Also read Police investigating after half-marathoners in Santa Barbara report 'unusual symptoms'

Hospital Reports On Ill Runners

Cloud told Noozhawk that 12 people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and another three to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Cottage Health spokesperson Cristina Cortez confirmed that emergency departments experienced a larger than expected number of emergency visits connected to the race. This morning 19 participants arrived at Cottage EDs, a number of them with similar symptoms of undetermined cause, Cortez said. We are working to determine whether this is due to the heat or other factors.

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Authorities have not disclosed the specific symptoms experienced by the runners or the severity of their conditions. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital said all 19 participants taken to the emergency department reported similar symptoms. The hospital is investigating whether heat or another factor contributed to the illnesses. The cause was not immediately known, but the hospital said it is looking into the possibility of heat contributing to the high volume of runners visiting the emergency room.

Santa Barbara Half Marathon Event Director David Monico told Noozhawk organizers have no reason to believe that it is anything more than just the heat and exhaustion from the half marathon. Temperatures in Santa Barbara reached 86 degrees on Sunday, and Monico said hospitalizations are not unusual during races, particularly when temperatures are high. Even on some of our cooler days we will have some transports, he told the outlet.

Race Officials Blame Heat

The Santa Barbara Police Department said in a statement that they are investigating multiple reports of half marathon participants seeking medical treatment for unusual symptoms after the event concluded. Individuals were transported by ambulance, self-transported or arrived as walk-ins at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals, the statement continued. More than 7,500 people participated in the race, officials said. Among them were Claire Hindman and her fiancee Christian Noyola.

The heat definitely threw me off a bit, Hindman said. Unfortunately, I was suffering a lot honestly, Noyola added. At the finish line, Eric Metoyer waited for his wife where he heard several calls for the paramedics. I was actually here last year.

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I did not participate then, but I do not think it was this hot, said half marathon runner Jessica Metoyer. Water stations are located about every 1.5 to 2.5 miles along the route. Each of those stations contained Voli hydration sunset strawberry lemonade, along with water and energy gels with assorted snacks at the finish line.

Social Media Speculation On Drugged Runners

We were trying to be conservative for the people behind us so I would grab two, one electrolyte, one water and I would take the electrolytes, but I would hand the water to her as well, one runner said. Meanwhile, speculation spread across social media that runners may have been drugged or that someone had tampered with water stations along the course.

Authorities have not confirmed those allegations, and there is no verified evidence that the runners were deliberately exposed to any substance. Ragsdale said there is no specific action recommended for the general public at this time.

However, participants who feel unwell should seek medical attention and follow guidance from healthcare professionals. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who participated in the marathon and experienced unusual symptoms afterward, to contact Sgt. Andre Miller at 805-897-2330.