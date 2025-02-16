At Least 18 Killed in Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, February 15, 2025, tragically claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including 14 women. Many of the victims were Hindu pilgrims en route to the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj. The incident occurred when a crowd of passengers waiting to board a train surged and fell on each other after some people slipped on a footbridge. An announcement regarding a change in train platforms is believed to have contributed to the chaos and panic.

At least 18 people, including 14 women, were killed in a stampede at a railway station in India's capital of New Delhi, the Press Trust of India news agency reported Sunday. Many of the victims were Hindu pilgrims who were traveling to the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj in northern India, according to Delhi's caretaker chief minister, Atishi. The stampede happened late Saturday while thousands of people were gathered at the New Delhi railway station waiting to board a train.

The incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footbridge that connects train platforms, authorities said. Sheela Devi, who was at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital in New Delhi to collect her daughter-in-law's body, said an announcement about a change of train platforms created confusion among the passengers that led to the stampede. 'The crowd went out of control and no one could control it,' said Nikhil Kumar, a shopkeeper who witnessed the crowd surge. 'My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,' he said on the social platform X. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that an investigation has been ordered to find what led to the stampede. At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the six-week festival last month after tens of millions of Hindus gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters





