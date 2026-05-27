At least $150K worth of fireworks seized from South LA home, LAPD says

A suspect was arrested and an evacuation order was issued after authorities discovered a 'massive cache of fireworks' at a South Los Angeles home while serving a search warrant Wednesday.

A suspect was arrested after authorities discovered at least $150,000 worth of fireworks at a South Los Angeles home. The incident happened in South LA's Florence neighborhood.

A suspect was arrested and an evacuation order was temporarily issued after authorities discovered a "massive cache of fireworks" at a South Los Angeles home Wednesday. Officials said Los Angeles police detectives were in the process of serving a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of West 85th Street, near Manchester Avenue, related to a domestic violence shooting incident. Once at the Florence neighborhood house, they discovered fireworks.

Officials confirmed they seized numerous boxes of consumer grade fireworks that are illegal in the city of LA. The exact weight remains unknown.

However, it was later confirmed they found at least $150,000 worth of fireworks. Evacuations were issued for the immediate area and were eventually downgraded after authorities determined they were not commercial grade fireworks. All evacuations have since been lifted. In June 2021, the LAPD’s bomb squad ignited the massive explosion of illegal fireworks in the South LA neighborhood along 27th Street.

Seventeen people were injured, 35 buildings were damaged, and dozens of people were displaced.





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