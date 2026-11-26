Torrential rain caused a nearby river to overflow and flooded the narrow mine shafts on Monday, Nov. 23

Torrential rain caused a river to overflow in Indonesia on Monday, Nov. 23, flooding a 328-foot-deep illegal gold mineThey have identified six victims so far, with ages ranging from 20 to 50 years old At least 13 people have died after a 300-foot-deep illegal gold mine flooded in Indonesia, as authorities race against time to rescue 13 more trapped miners.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the city of Bogor in the West Java province experienced torrential rain, which caused a river to overflow and flood the two shafts, trapping around 26 miners underground, according to theIndonesia’s rescue agency attempting to rescue trapped minersCredit: BASARNAS/HANDOUT/EPA/Shutterstock Authorities confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 26, that 13 people had died and their bodies had been recovered from the mine — but it is believed that 13 more are still missing, per the BBC. So far, they have identified six victims, with ages ranging from 20 to 50 years old, Hendra Rochmawan, a spokesperson for the West Java police, told the“I just want my son to be brought out.

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Whatever my child’s fate may be, so be it,” Boan told the outlet. His son, Iskandar, 30, is believed to be trapped inside the mine. Authorities are continuing the search, and rescuers are using ropes to access the narrow mine shafts, while ambulances and trained medical professionals are above ground waiting to tend to any victims, per the BBC.