At least 12 people shot at an Ohio street festival and suspects remain at large, police say

Authorities say a shooting near a busy street festival in Ohio has wounded at least 12 people.

Jaimie Ding And Thomas PeipertThe Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum is shown where multiple people were shot at a community festival Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio.

Police investigate where multiple people were shot at a community festival at Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. The Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum is shown where multiple people were shot at a community festival Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. At least 12 people were wounded as gunfire erupted Saturday near a busy street festival in Ohio.

Some people at the event in Toledo scrambled for cover while others rushed to help the victims. No suspects were in custody hours afterward, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said. He said it appeared that at least two people fired weapons and they were “probably shooting at each other. ”The shooting happened near the Old West End Festival, an annual two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

The remainder of the festival was canceled Sunday. Organizers said “it would not be compassionate, responsible or possible to continue. ” “We are heartbroken about those that were injured at the Old West End Festival,” the festival said in a statement. Two of the victims were in critical condition, Heffernan added.

The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 61, with most of them in their early 20s.

“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

“Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. ”Multiple videos posted to social media showed people running amid the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded. Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said it was difficult to get to the hospital due to closed roads and traffic from people leaving the festival, but emergency responders were able to transport all patients from the scene within an hour.

Kevin Berry was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out. When Berry looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet away from him. Officers who were already on site for the festival responded immediately.

Berry, who has medical training and served in the Navy, walked around looking for anyone who might need help and saw at least five people with gunshot wounds. George Kral, the city’s safety director, said the Old West End Festival is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Mike Dewine Allison Armstrong George Kral Joe Heffernan Kevin Berry

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