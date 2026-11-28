Russian drone attacks have killed at least 10 civilians across Ukraine, according to officials.

Russian drone attacks killed at least 10 civilians across Ukraine on Saturday, officials said, while Russia reported it had downed a near-record number of Ukrainian drones overnight.

Seven people were killed and seven others wounded in a Russian attack on an enterprise in Nizhyn, in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, the State Emergency Service said. In Kyiv, a woman was killed and at least four others were wounded, local authorities said. In Russian-occupied Ukraine, a nurse and a driver were killed and two others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Kremlin-installed authorities.

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They said that the front-line hospital’s chief physician was among those hurt. Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has formally annexed and tried to fully occupy. Russia downs near-record number of drones Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday morning that its forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight — one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war. It did not say how many were launched or how many reached their targets.