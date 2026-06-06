At campaign rally, Graham Platner says Maine had his back amid 'accusations'

Platner thanked his supporters for standing by him as his Senate campaign faces mounting scrutiny.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner on Friday struck a somewhat defiant tone at a campaign rally in Bar Harbor, Maine, thanking supporters for standing by him as his campaign faces mounting scrutiny amid allegations from some of his former romantic partners, reported by"Maine, you had my back," Platner told a cheering crowd.

“When hurtful things I said on the internet a decade ago came out into the public, as I shared my personal journey through PTSD and darkness of recovery, and accountability and growth, Maine had my back. " The 41-year-old Marine Corps veteran—running against David Costello in the Maine primary on Tuesday to determine who faces longtime Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins in the general election—said supporters had remained loyal, even as"every single piece" of his past had been"dug up, litigated and weaponized," seemingly framing the recent controversies surrounding his candidacy as part of a political effort to derail his campaign.

One former girlfriend of Platner's, Lyndsey Fifield, alleged that Platner had engaged in physically threatening behavior during their relationship over a decade ago, claims that have sparked questions about the Democratic Senate candidate's past. In one instance, Fifield alleged that Platner twisted her arm behind her back during an argument, shoved her into a bedroom and blocked her from exiting.

She says she fell asleep and then left the next morning, the:"We published accounts provided by several women who were in romantic relationships with Graham Platner. Our story accurately presents each of these accounts as told to our reporters and according to our standards. We stand by our reporting of the accounts from Ms. Fifield and the other women, who provided a revealing look at the behavior of a major candidate for the U.S. Senate.

" Platner has strongly denied those accusations, saying allegations involving physicality are"simply not true" and describing them as politically motivated. Despite the controversy, Platner's supporters at the Maine rally appeared unfazed, responding with loud applause throughout Platner's speech on Friday night. He was also joined by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California at the event. The Senate hopeful has maintained that while he takes responsibility for mistakes from his past, the more serious allegations against him are false.

With Maine's crucial Senate battle drawing national attention, Platner signaled that he intends to press forward despite the pressure from critics.





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