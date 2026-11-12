At 95, a Houston great-grandfather gets missing part of identity: his birth certificate

James Dorsey, 95, receives his birth certificate after years of waiting, after being born on a plantation in 1931.

ABC13 introduced you to James Dorsey in June, when he spoke with reporter Brandon Hamilton about what it would mean for him to receive the document.

After decades of waiting, 95-year-old James Dorsey finally has what he's always wanted: a birth certificate.

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"Mr. Dorsey, we have something for you," attorney Raynique Keelen said as she walked through the doors of his home. Those words were something Dorsey had longed to hear. His story is a reminder of the Deep South's history: living on a plantation and, as a child, working in the cotton fields.

"I was born on Ellerbe Plantation. Sure was...about 25 miles out of Shreveport, Louisiana," Dorsey said. A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health directed KTRK to the state's vital records department to submit an application and follow the process. Dorsey's daughter, Barbara Dorsey-Curry, helped fill out the application, but weeks went by without an update.

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Dorsey also celebrated his 95th birthday. She says someone reached out to her to help the Dorsey family after seeing the story. Keelen, based in Houston and New Orleans, says she agreed to help and get the birth certificate for free.

"Louisiana, it's the process we had to go through, one to locate the birth certificate and vital records, which we were able to do. It was under a different name and different date of birth. Had a week off in the name, of course, was totally different. And then from there I had to go to our courthouse in New Orleans," she said.

"I didn't know... I thought my mother had it. I didn't know I didn't have none until I was about to get married," he said.

"It's a blessing, Brandon. Yes, it is. And I appreciate your help because he'd been wanting it forever. He didn't know how to go by doing it," said Dorsey, daughter Barbara.

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"He's come full circle, a chapter in his life. He has proof that he's here. He was born. He's the American citizen.

So happy to do it for him," she added.

"Lord, have mercy. I don't know how to feel. I feel so good. I didn't know what was going to happen to me if I didn't have it," Dorsey responded.