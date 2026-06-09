At 72, Former Dancer Bengie Santos Inspires Older Adults to Stay Active Through Fun and Friendship

Bengie Santos, 72, a former dancer and choreographer, has spent 14 years teaching exercise classes for older adults at a Washington YMCA. Her approach, which blends music and movement, has attracted a loyal following of seniors in their 80s and 90s, who find motivation and community in her classes. Santos serves as a role model, proving that age is no barrier to an active lifestyle.

Bengie Santos, a former dancer and choreographer of 30 years, could have retired and taken a seat in the audience after a long career in the arts.

Instead, at age 72, she embarked on a third act as an exercise instructor for older adults at the Dale Turner Family YMCA in Shoreline, Washington. Now in her 14th year teaching at the YMCA of Greater Seattle, Santos has cultivated a devoted following of seniors, many in their 80s and 90s, who attend her classes multiple times a week to stretch, dance, and lift weights.

Her classes feature an eclectic mix of music, from Doris Day singalongs to hip-hop routines and country line dances, getting participants kicking, popping, and spinning. Santos believes that her own age gives her a unique connection with her students. Younger instructors, while skilled, may not fully understand the physical limitations and preferences of older adults. Santos, however, speaks their language, making exercise both accessible and enjoyable.

This peer-to-peer dynamic is increasingly recognized by YMCA organizers and health experts as a powerful motivator for seniors to stay active. Older instructors can serve as role models, demonstrating that fitness is possible at any age and fostering a sense of community among participants. For many of Santos' students, her classes have become a lifeline. Sharon Ruff, 81, a retired teacher who never exercised regularly before, was drawn to Santos by the mix of music and her infectious energy.

I didn't really like exercise because it wasn't fun, Ruff says, but now she attends classes regularly. Ann Kashiwa, 91, often stays for two back-to-back hour-long classes. She started during the pandemic and has continued even while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. Kashiwa credits the friendships forged in the class, which have helped her through difficult times.

Other regulars include Lili Bonilla, Pilar Madayag, and Alma Alvarez-Smith, all following Santos movements with bright smiles and light weights. The class is not just about physical fitness; it is a social event that combats isolation and builds resilience. Participants cheer each other on, celebrate milestones, and share stories of their lives. Santos often collects small exercise balls between segments, keeping the class moving with a stream of encouragement and laughter.

Santos says the inspiration flows both ways. Her students, with their determination and zest for life, motivate her to keep teaching. I'm hoping I inspire them to keep going, she acknowledges, but they inspire me just as much. In a society that often sidelines older adults, Santos and her students are rewriting the narrative.

They show that aging can be active, joyful, and communal. The YMCA classes are part of a broader effort to address the health needs of seniors, who face higher risks of chronic diseases, falls, and mental health challenges. Regular exercise, even gentle movement, can improve balance, strength, and cognitive function.

Finding incentives for older adults to stay active is crucial, and Santos has cracked the code: make it fun, make it social, and make it led by someone who truly understands. As the sun streams through the windows of the YMCA, the class continues, a testament to the power of movement at any age





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