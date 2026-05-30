At $55M, Mamdani’s city-owned grocery store is a GROWING boondoggle

A Post Business exclusive this week revealed that the La Marqueta site where Mamdani’s plans to spend $30 million was already approved for a $25 million upgrade nine years ago.

Delaney Hall anti-ICE clashes continue – despite New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's ‘peaceful’ protest zone Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces a location for a second public city run grocery store at the Peninsula in Mott Haven the Bronx on May 18, 2026.

Post Business exclusive this week revealed that the La Marqueta site where Mamdani’s plans to spend $30 million was already approved for a $25 million upgrade nine years ago — meaning the taxpayers will burn $55 million on this white elephant. And in a neighborhood that already hosts ample food markets that now must worry the city-subsidized store will put them out of business.

In 2017, the city’s Economic Development Corp. approved a La Marqueta redesign featuring a playground, dog park and an outdoor seating pavilion; now the the boy socialist is pouring $25 million into building a supermarket and plaza beneath the elevated Metro-North tracks along Park Avenue between East 111th and 119th Streets. Then again, the EDC’s taken nearly a decade to come up with simple renderings of a redesigned La Marqueta; should anyone believe Mamdani’s 9,000 sq. ft. store will be finsished by 2029?





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East Harlem Economic Development Editorial Government Spending Supermarkets Zohran Mamdani

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