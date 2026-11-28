At the close of 2025, the beloved actor Dick Van Dyke – famous for tap dancing with a 'twinkle in his eye' – turned 100 years old.

At the close of 2025, the beloved actor Dick Van Dyke – famous for tap dancing with a 'twinkle in his eye' – turned 100 years old.

That's an impressive claim for so many years on this planet, and while it might seem far-fetched, that upbeat attitude could be an important factor in Van Dyke's extreme longevity.

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"Numerous studies have shown that keeping stress levels low and maintaining a positive, optimistic outlook are correlated with longevity," she There is obviously no set of rules that can guarantee a ticket to the centenarian life, but there are factors that we can somewhat control.on novice nuns that began in the 1930s. In their youth, participants were asked to write down the story of their lives.from the United Kingdom found that optimism is specifically related to a longer lifespan, up to 15 percent longer on average.