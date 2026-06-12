The asylum seekers who were staying at The Bell Hotel in Essex have all been removed from the site following anti-migrant protests last year. The decision comes after the hotel was at the centre of anti-migrant protests following the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl by Ethiopian resident Hadush Kebatu.

Asylum seekers who were staying at The Bell Hotel in Essex have all been removed from the site. The decision comes after the hotel was at the centre of anti-migrant protests last year.

The protests turned violent after Ethiopian resident Hadush Kebatu sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. Kebatu was found guilty of five offences, including sexual assault, and jailed last September.

However, he was mistakenly released from prison and deported to Ethiopia after serving his sentence. The removal of the asylum seekers from The Bell Hotel is part of the Government's efforts to 'remove incentives drawing illegal migrants to Britain'. The Home Office cited fire safety concerns as the reason for the removal, saying it was a precautionary measure. The hotel is now only occupied by security staff.

Epping Forest District Council, which is responsible for the hotel, said it was not informed in advance about the removal of the asylum seekers. The Council is seeking clarification from the Home Office on the details of the removal and the Government's next steps. The removal of asylum seekers from hotels is a key part of the Government's plan to reduce the number of people living in asylum accommodation.

According to the Home Office, the population of asylum seekers in hotels has fallen by 35 per cent in the last year and by 63 per cent from the peak under the previous government. The Government is moving asylum seekers into basic accommodation, including ex-military sites, as part of its efforts to reduce the number of people living in asylum accommodation.

The removal of asylum seekers from The Bell Hotel is the latest in a series of moves by the Government to reduce the number of people living in asylum accommodation. The Government's plan is to move all asylum seekers out of hotels and into basic accommodation by the end of the year. The removal of asylum seekers from The Bell Hotel is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The Government's efforts to reduce the number of people living in asylum accommodation are part of its broader plan to reduce immigration and make the asylum system more efficient. The removal of asylum seekers from The Bell Hotel is a key part of this plan and is likely to be followed by further moves to reduce the number of people living in asylum accommodation





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