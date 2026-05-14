Asylum Seeker Knocks Unconscious Young Woman After Rejection

A violent asylum seeker, Abdoela Berhan, was found guilty of assaulting Cleo Lake, a young woman, after she rejected his advances outside a nightclub in Bournemouth. Berhan, an Eritrean national, kicked and punched Lake, leaving her unconscious for around five minutes.

This is the moment a violent asylum seeker knocks a young woman unconscious with a single punch after she and her friends rejected him. Abdoela Berhan , an Eritrean national, was outside a nightclub in Bournemouth when he sat next to Cleo Lake , 21, and her two friends and tried to put his arm around one of them after they left.

Miss Lake, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, told him to 'f*** off' and pushed him away when he made his advancement. Berhan, 35, aimed a kick at her and Miss Lake retaliated with a kick of her own, and that is when the hotel migrant pulled his left arm back and swung a fist at her face.

Miss Lake described the footage as 'hard to watch', and her mother gasped loudly in court as she saw the moment her daughter was assaulted. The footage shows Miss Lake falling to the ground and then not moving before Berhan runs off. When he was later arrested Berhan, whose address was given as the taxpayer-funded Britannia Hotel migrant hotel, claimed he acted in self-defence.

He failed to turn up for court but was found guilty of the assault, just a week after he was convicted of attacking a Subway worker in another incident. This is the moment Cleo Lake was knocked unconscious after rejecting Abdoela Berhan's advances outside a nightclub in Bournemouth.

Berhan, 35, aimed a kick at her and Miss Lake retaliated with a kick of her own, and that is when the hotel migrant pulled his left arm back and swung a fist at her face. The footage shows Miss Lake falling to the ground and then not moving before Berhan runs off. Berhan then faced a third trial for criminal damage to a police cell, which he was also found guilty in his absence.

Despite there being three separate warrants out for his arrest, Berham remains at large, with police saying only that 'enquiries are ongoing'. Miss Lake, who suffered a broken nose in the attack, said it's 'really frustrating' that he still hasn't been caught. The waitress and bartender said: 'I know how slow the police are with things, it doesn't feel like they are trying very hard.

'I don't know if he will end up getting what he deserves. And it's quite scary knowing he's probably still out there, maybe still in the area.

' Her mother said she thought he had disappeared and police will never find him. The incident happened in the early hours of December 7, 2024. Miss Lake and her friends had been to the Cameo nightclub and were outside eating food when Berhan approached them. She told Poole Magistrates' Court: 'He tried to sit down with us, I got uncomfortable because none of us knew who he was, it was dark and there was no one else around.

'I told him to f*** off and he didn't like it. 'We were arguing, swearing at each other and he got rather close so I shoved him back. 'He turned around and kicked me, but missed, then I kicked him. ' Berhan was found guilty of the assault just one week after being convicted for attacking a Subway worker.

Berhan then faced a third trial for criminal damage to a police cell, which he was also found guilty in his absence. Berhan remains at large, with police saying only that 'enquiries are ongoing'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asylum Seeker Assault Rejection Nightclub Bournemouth Cleo Lake Abdoela Berhan Britannia Hotel Migrant Hotel Subway Worker Criminal Damage To A Police Cell Enquiries Ongoing Prison

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago police warn of string of robberies across River North, Lake View and StreetervillePhones stolen, accounts accessed: Chicago police are warning about a series of robberies across River North, Lake View and Streeterville.

Read more »

Avon Lake already preparing for next winter by adding salt brine system to snow plowsDigital Content Producer at News 5 Cleveland

Read more »

Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City businessSeattle police detectives arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday inside a Northgate business.

Read more »

Shark Thrash Trailer Previews The Asylum’s New Shark MovieThe Shark Thrash trailer has been revealed, teasing what to expect from The Asylum's newest shark disaster movie.

Read more »