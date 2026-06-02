Asylum Seeker Jailed for Fifth Time in Two Years Despite Deportation Warning

An Iranian asylum seeker who arrived in the UK illegally has been imprisoned for the fifth time in two years for criminal damage, despite a judge previously warning that a sentence would trigger deportation procedures. Farhad Hosnavi, 27, admits to targeting an asylum hotel and a police station multiple times, causing over £10,000 in damage, and says he does so to secure accommodation in prison. The case highlights ongoing issues with the asylum system and offender deportation.

An Iranian asylum seeker , Farhad Hosnavi, 27, who arrived in the UK illegally via small boat, has been incarcerated for the fifth time within two years on charges of criminal damage .

His repeated offenses, which include three attacks on an asylum hotel and two on a police station, have resulted in cumulative damages exceeding £10,000, not accounting for associated court and prison expenses. Remarkably, one of these crimes occurred just hours after his release from a prior prison term.

Hosnavi, who claims settled status in Germany and has reportedly pleaded with the Home Office to deport him there, has stated that he commits these acts deliberately because he lacks accommodation and desires to return to jail. His legal representative confirmed this motive, noting his frustration with homelessness. During his most recent hearing in Norwich, magistrates rejected any presumption of a suspended sentence and imposed an eight-week custodial term, deeming him a danger to the public.

This pattern of re-offending and brief incarceration, followed by immediate recurrence of destructive behavior, underscores a deeply problematic cycle within the justice and immigration systems. The sequence began in January 2024 when Hosnavi was expelled from a Holiday Inn Express being used as an asylum accommodation after being found with a knife. He returned in April, causing damage that led to a short prison sentence. A month after his release, he went back and shattered windows.

Then, on December 3, the very day he was released from that second imprisonment-a 16-week term-he returned to the same hotel and smashed 14 windows with rocks while shouting expletives about the police. In May of the previous year, he had already been sentenced to 12 months for causing £5,000 in damage, with staff reporting they no longer felt safe due to the repeated attacks.

The presiding District Judge, Andrew Shaw, explicitly warned that this sentence would activate automatic deportation procedures, though the final decision rests with the Home Office. The judge acknowledged that there were 'good political and human rights reasons' preventing deportation to certain nations but noted that Hosnavi, of no fixed address, had expressed a wish to return to Germany. Despite this, no deportation took place after he served that term.

On April 28 of this year, he proceeded to Bethel Street police station and smashed its automatic entrance doors, earning an eight-week sentence. Released on May 26, he returned to the same police station four days later and broke the doors again, causing an additional £5,000 in damage. He admitted the latest offense in court. Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy highlighted aggravating factors: the crime was committed while on license and follows a history of similar incidents.

Defense counsel Julie Adams reiterated his client's motive, stating: 'He is frustrated by the lack of accommodation and homelessness. He had no intention of hurting anyone but just simply wants to go back to prison.

' She also noted that his asylum application remains under Home Office assessment. A Home Office spokesman responded, asserting that Hosnavi is subject to deportation action and that the government is committed to removing foreign criminals, citing a 32% increase in deportations of foreign national offenders with over 8,700 removals since taking power. The statement added that in cases where immediate removal is not possible, electronic tagging and strict conditions are enforced; breach of these leads to imprisonment.

The situation illustrates a complex interplay between immigration enforcement, criminal justice, and the provision of support for destitute asylum seekers, raising questions about system efficacy and deterrence





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Asylum Seeker Criminal Damage Deportation Reoffending Home Office

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Asylum Seeker Jailed for Fifth Time in Two Years for Criminal DamageIranian Farhad Hosnavi has been jailed for the fifth time in two years for criminal damage despite being told last year he faced being deported following his third conviction. His lawyer said he was carrying out the offences as he wants to go to jail because he no longer has accommodation.

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