ASWA Honors Journalism Titans and Top Athletes at Annual Banquet

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) held its 2026 awards banquet, paying tribute to four legendary journalists-Mike Bolton, Rubin E. Grant, Phillip Marshall, and John Pruett-who died in the past year. The event also celebrated annual writing awards, student-athlete honors like Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball, and special recognitions including the Presidents' Award to Philip Rivers. The banquet highlighted the legacy of sports journalism in Alabama.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) held its annual awards banquet on June 16, 2026, at Jacksonville State University, blending celebration with solemn remembrance. The evening honored four legendary sports journalists who passed away in the previous year-Mike Bolton, Rubin E. Grant, Phillip Marshall, and John Pruett-each recognized for their enduring contributions to sports journalism and the ASWA itself.

These trailblazers played pivotal roles in shaping the organization since its inception in the early 1970s, and their legacies were celebrated through heartfelt tributes delivered by former colleagues and ASWA presidents. The event also showcased the year's top writing awards and announced the winners of the final student-athlete honors for the academic year, including Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball, alongside other athlete awards and special ASWA honors.

Mike Bolton, who covered outdoors, NASCAR, and college football for the Birmingham News and AL.com since 1984, was remembered for his remarkable career. He won the 2000 and 2002 Herby Kirby Awards for story of the year and numerous other ASWA honors. During one extraordinary 11-year stretch, he claimed the Associated Press Sweepstakes Award for best sports story of the year eight times.

More than two decades ago, his four-part series 'The Cahaba: A River in Crisis' earned multiple awards and a Pulitzer Prize nomination. His career also included the Governor's Conservation Award and two victories in the Buckmaster's Classic hunting competition. Former ASWA President Kevin Scarbinsky paid tribute to Bolton's impact on the profession and the community. Rubin E. Grant, recipient of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame's 2021 Mel Allen Media Award, was a pioneering figure.

A graduate of Carver-Montgomery High and the University of Alabama, he became the first Black sports editor for the Crimson White student newspaper. In 1981, he won the ASWA's Herby Kirby Award and was inducted into the Birmingham Barons Hall of Fame after covering the team for 25 years. Since 2004, he worked as a freelance journalist and co-authored 'Tales from Alabama Prep Football.

' Former ASWA President Ray Melick honored Grant's trailblazing path and dedication to sports writing. Phillip Marshall, a prominent sports writer in Alabama for over 50 years, was remembered as the go-to source for Auburn fans as senior editor and columnist for Auburn247 Sports since 2008. A two-time Alabama Sports Writer of the Year and winner of more than 20 statewide writing awards, Marshall worked for several newspapers, serving as sports editor at three.

Jason Caldwell paid tribute to his former colleague, highlighting Marshall's unmatched reporting and influence in the Southeast. John Pruett, who joined The Huntsville Times in 1966 and became sports editor in 1974, was named Alabama's Sportswriter of the Year 17 times. In 2014, he and George Smith were the first recipients of the Mel Allen Media Award.

Pruett achieved the ASWA grand slam-winning the Herby Kirby Award, Bill Shelton Award, Hall of Fame induction, and serving as president-a feat accomplished by only three people. Mark McCarter honored Pruett's legacy and his historic contributions to the ASWA. Beyond the tributes, the banquet recognized exceptional individuals outside the ASWA membership with the Presidents' Award, which went to Philip Rivers, the high school football coach who made an inspirational return to the NFL after coming out of playing retirement.

Other athlete awards included the Alabama Small College Athlete of the Year presented to quarterback Andrew Body, and the Alabama Community College Athlete of the Year given to Northeast Alabama softball player Addie Edward. New ASWA President Katie Windham presented the community college award, marking a new chapter for the organization. The evening was a testament to the enduring power of sports journalism and the legacy of those who shaped it





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