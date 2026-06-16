The ASWA awards banquet honored three historic milestones: a first female president, a fourth‑time story of the year winner, and several Hall of Honor inductees. The event highlighted the talents of AL.com, Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral and the Shelby County Reporter while celebrating the legacy of the Herby Kirby Award. The banquet underscored the continued impact of rigorous journalism on Alabama's sports community.

On June 14 2026 the Alabama Sports Writers Association held its 54th annual convention and awards banquet in Jacksonville State. A gathering that has drawn reporters from newspapers radio and television as well as digital outlets since the mid 1970s came alive with a sense of pride and tradition.

Attendees shared stories about the 2025 26 academic year, celebrating the talent that keeps Alabama sports stories reaching readers and viewers across the state. The evening started with speeches that highlighted the evolution of sports journalism in the digital age. The event was marked by two historic firsts that reflected the organization's progressive spirit. Katie Windham, who had served as vice president for the last two years, was elected the first woman to hold the president's position in ASWA history.

Windham, a veteran of the Gulf Coast Daily, brought a reputation for fair insightful and engaging coverage of college and high school sports. In her inaugural speech she said the ASWA insects her to honor all writers who keep stories flowing. No less historic was Christopher Walsh of Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral, who was given the Herby Kirby Memorial Award for story of the year.

With this win Walsh becomes the first journalist to win the award four times, a milestone that echoes his earlier victories in 2006 2014 and 2020. His acceptance speech was a quiet testament to the community he has served and a reminder of the impact that diligent reporting can have on fans and athletes alike. Inductions also filled the program.

Former AL.com journalist Josh Beam was welcomed into the ASWA Hall of Honor, a distinction reserved for those whose work has significantly shaped Alabama sports reporting. Alongside Beam's induction, Randy Kennedy, a recipient of the Mel Allen Award and one of the ASWA's 50 Legends, received the Bill Shelton Award, named in memory of the late Cullman Times sports editor. The award recognizes a writer's impact on their newspaper the broader industry and the community.

Kennedy, who also holds additional honors, was elected vice president at the banquet, further cementing his legacy. In the writing contest, AL.com took the lead with seven first place entries while Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral came in a close second with six and the Shelby County Reporter notched four victories. The awards reflected the quality and depth that studios local publications are bringing to sports journalism across the state.

The highlight of the night was the Herby Kirby Award, named for the Birmingham Post Herald sports writer whose career spanned decades. Kirby is remembered for covering the historic 1973 Sugar Bowl, a game that turned the nation's attention on the University of Alabama's victory over Notre Dame. The award, in memory of Kirby's devotion to the craft, is given to the story of the year based on first place submissions in the contest's other categories.

This year's winner, Christopher Walsh, not only broke records as a four time recipient but also reminded the assembly that rigorous reporting can still resonate with readers in an era of hyperlinks and instant updates. The banquet ended with acknowledgments to all honorees, a nod to the unmatched dedication of Alabama sports journalists and a hopeful look toward another prolific year for the profession





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alabama Sports Writers ASWA Bamacentral Herby Kirby Award Katie Windham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama's GOP dismisses a residency challenge to Tuberville's bid for Alabama governorThe Alabama Republican Party says U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville will remain the party’s gubernatorial nominee.

Read more »

Alabama's GOP dismisses a residency challenge to Tuberville's bid for Alabama governorThe Alabama Republican Party says U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville will remain the party’s gubernatorial nominee.

Read more »

Youngblood #100 Second Printing Announcement Featuring Special Guest Artist CoversRob Liefeld's Youngblood 100 celebrates its milestone with a second printing and multiple variant covers.

Read more »

ASWA Honors Journalism Titans and Top Athletes at Annual BanquetThe Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) held its 2026 awards banquet, paying tribute to four legendary journalists-Mike Bolton, Rubin E. Grant, Phillip Marshall, and John Pruett-who died in the past year. The event also celebrated annual writing awards, student-athlete honors like Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball, and special recognitions including the Presidents' Award to Philip Rivers. The banquet highlighted the legacy of sports journalism in Alabama.

Read more »