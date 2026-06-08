Asus’ VivoWatch 6 Plus Can Send Health Data to Your Doctor

The Asus AI Agent now works in healthcare.

, is more than just a smartwatch that sends you notifications or tracks your workouts. It’s part of the Asus “AI-powered health care ecosystem. ” The new Asus AI Agent for healthcare takes patient data from the new smartwatch and the Asus Handheld Ultrasound DuoScan and sends it over to healthcare providers to turn “patient data into instant clinical decisions.

” Unfortunately, Asus has not detailed what information is sent to healthcare providers, when that information is sent, or what actions the AI Agent will take based on that information. Asus is far from the only tech company pulling clinicians in the mix when it comes to smart wearables. Samsung isUnlike other manufacturers, however, Asus’s AI system is designed to act based on clinical data, which doesn’t sound particularly comforting.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watches focus on monitoring and predictive models, while Whoop’s service offers healthcare access, which still leaves your medical decisions in the hands of yourself and your doctor. The Asus AI Agent for healthcare analyzes patient data to “execute actions in real-time,” which sounds like it will be making healthcare decisions for you.

While an AI can be useful for parsing trends through long-term health monitoring, it’s hard to say what data or actions the Asus AI Agent will take considering the slim details provided in the press release. Putting aside the AI Agent, the VivoWatch 6 Plus looks like a solid alternative to a Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch. It features a titanium alloy case and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with sapphire crystal glass.

The VivoWatch 6 Plus offers continuous health monitoring via blood pressure and ECG, alongside sleep, breathing, movement and gait analysis to provide deeper insights into chronic illnesses and long-term health trends. Asus has not confirmed pricing on the VivoWatch 6 Plus, but considering the VivoWatch 6 , we can expect it to be somewhat more expensive than the base VivoWatch 6, which puts it in direct competition with the As to whether the healthcare AI Agent will be any good?

That’s TBD until somebody reviews the VivoWatch 6 Plus. Gizmodo is on the ground in Taipei all week, bringing you everything you need to know about the tech unveiled at Computex 2026. You can follow ourMeta’s Facial Recognition Plans for Smart Glasses Are Worse Than We ThoughtWe Really Are Just Doing Wi-Fi 8 Gaming Routers Now





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