ASUS Unveils Cyberpunk 2077-Themed ROG Xbox Ally X and Johnny Silverhand Prosthetic Arm at Computex 2026

ASUS has partnered with modder AK Mod to create a unique ROG Xbox Ally X handheld featuring Cyberpunk 2077's iconic yellow and graffiti design, showcased at Computex 2026 alongside a detailed figure of Johnny Silverhand's prosthetic arm.

Despite first launching back in 2020, I would argue that Cyberpunk 2077 's popularity has grown exponentially in recent years. Thanks to the success of its Phantom Liberty DLC, and subsequent updates and patches, CD Projekt RED has gone above and beyond to make Cyberpunk 2077 the RPG it is today, and it is no wonder that it is now regarded as one of the best video games of all time.

Over recent years, CDPR has been tirelessly promoting Cyberpunk 2077 and, in return, it has finally been receiving the praise it has always deserved. From crossovers with other major titles, to the release of arcade games, graphic novel collections, and even coffee, everyone has immersed themselves in the fictional world of Night City, and its popularity shows no signs of dwindling.

Now, thanks to ASUS, a brand-new Cyberpunk 2077-inspired collectible has been announced, and it is one that all fans will want in their ever-growing collections. Unveiled at Computex 2026, Asus has revealed its one-of-a-kind ROG Xbox Ally X handheld with a Cyberpunk 2077 design stamped all over it.

Created by AK Mod, who is best known for their incredible creations in the PC case modding and building community, the ROG Xbox Ally X now has an exclusive design with the iconic Cyberpunk 2077 yellow and graffiti that you would find all over Night City. By layering different spray paints, weathering techniques and decals, the design has truly revolutionized the ROG Xbox Ally X, and yes, it will run just as well as the standard edition.

However, that is not the coolest part, as the Computex 2026 booth also showed off another incredible invention: a figure of Johnny Silverhand's iconic prosthetic arm. At the showcase, the brand-new Cyberpunk 2077-inspired ROG Xbox Ally X is cradled in the chrome arm, and the detail is quite phenomenal. In response to the incredible piece of engineering and art, Asus said: "One glance tells you this ROG Xbox Ally X didn't roll off a factory line.

Master craftsman AK Mod combined layered spray paints, specialized weathering techniques, and custom water decals to make both the device and its pedestal feel like they were pulled straight out of Night City. Sand and salt were applied in targeted areas to produce organic wear, making the final product feel natural, imperfect, and definitely dystopian. (We have to imagine Johnny Silverhand would approve.

)" Despite its less-than-smooth launch, there is no denying that Cyberpunk 2077 has not only become one of the greatest video games of all time, but it has truly inspired the video game industry as we know it. Despite recently celebrating its 5th anniversary and CDPR hunkering down to work on its sequel, Cyberpunk 2077 is as popular as ever, and is the result of incredible projects such as this latest collaboration between AK Mod, Asus, and CD Projekt RED.

We can only hope that Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to inspire us long into the future





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Cyberpunk 2077 ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X AK Mod Computex 2026 Johnny Silverhand Phantom Liberty CD Projekt RED Night City Collectible Handheld Prosthetic Arm

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