ASUS TUF Monitor Stops Bullet Saving Owner Life During Home Intrusion

An ASUS TUF VG258QM gaming monitor stopped a stray bullet fired through a home wall, saving its owner. The device, purchased for $280, halted projectile penetration, prompting ASUS to offer compensation for the sacrifice.

An ASUS TUF gaming monitor owner reports that their display device likely saved their life after stopping a stray bullet that penetrated their home wall. The incident occurred last week, with the account shared on the r/ ASUS subreddit by user u/antisocialnae on November 1. The user was engaged in a late-night session of the video game Call of Duty when they heard loud noises outside their residence.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

The gamer identified one of the external bangs as being sufficiently close to pose an immediate threat, prompting them to drop to the floor and dial 911. During the call, the emergency operator instructed the user to inspect the wall behind their setup. Upon examination, the user discovered a single hole in the drywall positioned directly behind their primary display.

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The projectile had struck the ASUS TUF VG258QM monitor and failed to exit the other side. The owner had originally purchased this specific model for $280 five years ago when assembling their initial gaming computer setup. The post describing the event was titled Best $280 I Ever Spent, highlighting the user's gratitude for the device's unexpected protective capability.

ASUS Corporate Response and Compensation

ASUS officials have acknowledged the viral post, with a representative from the company's marketing department replying to the thread. The spokesperson stated that ASUS would contact the owner to determine how the company can honor the sacrifice of the destroyed hardware.

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While the company has not confirmed whether the replacement will be a new monitor, the owner appears unconcerned about the potential loss. The user currently operates two other ASUS displays and had already intended to upgrade their equipment. The bullet hole in the VG258QM serves as a permanent record of the incident, though ASUS does not market the series as bulletproof.

Engineering Design and Internal Shielding

Technical documentation for the VG258QM lists a piece of shielding among its internal components. This shielding is explicitly designed to protect the device from radio and electromagnetic frequencies, not to stop ballistics. ASUS has not specified which internal parts the bullet struck, nor has there been a confirmed report of the monitor being opened for forensic analysis.

It is highly probable that the home wall absorbed a significant portion of the bullet's kinetic energy before the projectile struck the monitor. The remaining force was then dissipated by the monitor's chassis and internal structure. The service manual indicates that the internal steel plate is primarily intended to reduce electromagnetic interference.

Historical Precedent of Tech Stopping Projectiles

Similar incidents involving technology and stray bullets have occurred previously. In 2019, at least five shots were fired into the Fresno, California apartment of Eric Gan. One bullet struck the back of his MSI Optix G27C2 monitor after passing through the wall.

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Gan was not at his desk during the shooting, and the MSI monitor remained functional after the impact, sustaining only a small divot on the rear casing. MSI confirmed that a steel plate inside the monitor stopped the bullet and deflected it. MSI also noted that this plate was originally designed to minimize electromagnetic interference.

Another case occurred in 2022, when an 18-year-old gamer in Torrance, California, reported that a stray bullet broke through their bedroom window and struck their Razer Kraken headset. The user was wearing the headset at the time. Razer reached out to the individual to arrange a replacement for the damaged audio device.

Later that year, video footage emerged showing a soldier retrieving a wrecked iPhone 13 Pro from his tactical vest. The incident demonstrated that even consumer electronics can withstand significant impact when positioned against the body. These events collectively highlight the unexpected durability of modern electronics in critical situations.