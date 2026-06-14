ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 Handheld Bundle with AR Glasses Review: Portability Meets Immersion

A hands-on review of the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 gaming handheld bundled with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 AR glasses at Computex 2026. Discover how the upgraded OLED screen and the massive virtual display transform portable gaming.

Gaming handhelds offer the undeniable advantage of portability, allowing players to take their entire library anywhere. However, this compact form factor also presents inherent limitations, particularly regarding screen size.

The latest iteration from ASUS, the ROG Xbox Ally X20-celebrating a 20th anniversary edition-addresses many of these pain points while introducing an accessory that fundamentally reimagines the portable gaming experience: the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. The result is a bundle that not Refines the handheld formula but also expands the possibilities of immersive, on-the-go play. The ROG Xbox Ally X20 itself represents a significant evolution over its predecessor.

While it remains a Windows-based handheld with full PC gaming capability and deep Xbox integration, every change ASUS made is aimed at smoothing the user experience. The most noticeable upgrade is the display, which now features a 7.4-inch OLED Nebula HDR panel. This screen is slightly larger and delivers far superior visual quality with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision, and peak brightness reaching 1,400 nits. Beyond the screen, the controls have been meticulously refined.

ASUS incorporated TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) joysticks for improved precision and durability, a Transforming D-pad that switches between four-way and eight-way configurations, face buttons that sit more flush with the chassis, and rubberized grips on the rear for a more secure and comfortable hold. These tactile improvements are crucial; a faster chip delivers extra frames per second, but poor ergonomics or a subpar display are flaws users encounter constantly during gameplay.

The Ally X20 eliminates these common irritations, creating a more polished device from the moment it is picked up. What truly sets this package apart, however, is the inclusion of the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 AR glasses. These glasses project a virtual display that can reach an astonishing 171 inches when viewed from a distance of 4 meters. The effect is transformative.

The handheld console, already a capable machine, effectively becomes a high-performance controller for this massive, private screen. This bundle directly challenges the notion that portable gaming must be confined to a small display. For those who desire a larger, more immersive view without sacrificing mobility, the glasses deliver exactly that. During a hands-on demonstration at Computex 2026, the sheer scale of the virtual screen regularly stole the spotlight from the anniversary edition console itself.

The glasses are not merely an add-on; they are optimized specifically for this system, ensuring seamless integration and performance. Gaming AR glasses have historically occupied a niche space, but their pairing with a handheld console makes practical sense. Users are already accustomed to carrying a device along with its cables, charger, and case. Adding a pair of lightweight glasses does not drastically increase that burden.

The value proposition is clear: maintain the convenience of a compact form factor while gaining access to a cinema-sized display whenever desired. Not every gamer will need or want this combination, but for enthusiasts seeking a more enveloping experience without committing to a bulky gaming laptop, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle offers a compelling solution.

It provides the best of both worlds-a supremely portable console with excellent hardware and the ability to project a 171-inch screen for deep, immersive sessions. This synergy between refined handheld hardware and expansive AR display makes the bundle more than the sum of its parts, establishing a new benchmark for flexible, high-end portable gaming





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Gaming Handheld AR Glasses ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Portable Gaming OLED Virtual Display Computex 2026

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