Asus ROG’s Xbox Ally X20 Fixes Every Problem I Had With the Original Handheld

The Xbox Ally X20 comes in a bundle with AR glasses, but Asus may sell it on its own.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 sports a sweet transluscent plastic finish, better grips, better buttons, and a freaking beautiful screen.fixed the few lingering problems of the original 2022 handheld PC.

And the new Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 similarly fixes many of the niggling details of the originalI had my hands on the new ROG Xbox Ally X20 for a hot minute, and I could tell it’s already the best version of what this handheld could be. First, the screen is now a fuller 7.4 inches rather than the original Xbox Ally’s 7 inches. In reality, that means Asus cut down the bezels to make the screen feel fuller.

That’s necessary if you want to get the most out of Asus’ Nebula OLED panel. Even in a dim and packed conference hall, the X20’s screen felt surprisingly bright and clear. That’s likely due to its claimed 1,000-nit peak brightness in HDR and 600-nit peak brightness in SDR.

The screen supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 and a 120Hz refresh rate, with AMD FreeSync for variable refresh rate.with an 8.8-inch OLED display is glossier, which means it delivers pretty visuals at the risk of glare. The Xbox Ally X20 includes an antireflective coating, which reduced those issues even under a swarm of lights in a crowded convention hall. Asus also replaced its old joysticks with TMR sticks.

That means the new device uses tunneling magnetoresistance technology, a type of magnetic sensing that greatly reduces the likelihood of false inputs caused by stick drift. Those sticks also include metallic caps, and they felt smooth to turn under my thumbs. Asus also told me it had added RGB effects that track the sticks’ movements. Asus also made several minor changes to the device’s shell.

For one, the backside now features rubberized grips that make it feel more comfortable in the hand. The controls now include a “transforming D-pad” that lifts and spins in case you want to feel your diagonals more easily. There are even subtler tweaks, like the face buttons, which are now lower-profile than before, so the “B” button no longer overhangs the side of the grip. All these changes to the screen and shell won’t affect how this device performs.

It’s still using the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU from last year. The performance on the original system was solid enough for most games you play, even major AAA titles. It’s also still packing 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.have already shown that they can outperform AMD’s most recent handheld chip. Unfortunately, any devices with that chip won’t be cheap.

MSI has told Gizmodo that it expects to launch the upcomingAsus reduced the size of the original Xbox Ally’s bezels, and now it features a 7.4-inch OLED display. © Kyle Barr / Gizmodo Asus told Gizmodo that the company was analyzing “à la carte options” to separate its handheld from the glasses. Let’s hope they do, since if the ROG Xbox Ally X20 can come in under $1,500, it may be worth a look.

The handheld should be out sometime later this year, per the company. Even saying that $1,400 is acceptable for a handheld in the year of our Lord 2026 feels like being jabbed by a hot needle. Asus has somehow managed to resist the temptation to hike the ROG Xbox Ally X to $1,000, at least for now.

That system is now the bestLive Updates From Computex 2026 🔴Dell’s XPS 13 Could Beat the MacBook Neo—but There’s One Big ProblemNvidia’s RTX Spark Laptops Are the Kick in the Ass Gaming PCs Needed Emulation is emulation, but Nvidia shows us that we can have a very strong gaming PC without a shitty battery life.





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asus Zenbook 14 gets a splash of new colors, and hopefully, a MacBook Neo-tier price, tooAsus’ new Zenbook 14 brings bolder colors, a light Ceraluminum build, OLED options, and Copilot+ PC hardware, but its MacBook-rival appeal depends on the price Asus hasn’t confirmed yet.

Read more »

Asus Vivowatch 6 Plus arrives with blood pressure and ECG chops alongside a wellness coachASUS has launched the VivoWatch 6 with ECG monitoring, blood pressure tracking, AI wellness coaching, and advanced health-focused wearable features.

Read more »

ASUS's NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops could give the MacBook Pro some competitionASUS was one of the launch customers for NVIDIA's new RTX Spark ARM 'superchip' and it's laptops look like the most interesting ones for creators.

Read more »

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New June Additions Ahead of Xbox Games ShowcaseXbox Game Pass has dropped its update for the first wave of June additions to the subscription service, including 4 new Day One titles. The lineup is fairly underwhelming, but there are a few exciting games to look forward to, including a survival game and a cooking sim. With the Xbox Games Showcase just around the corner, it's likely we'll see more additions announced in the coming months.

Read more »