Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro Wi-Fi 8 Router Review

The Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro offers early Wi-Fi 8 performance with dual 6GHz bands and AI gaming features. This $900 router delivers high speeds and stability for tech enthusiasts.

Asus has released the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro, a gaming router built on the draft specifications for Wi-Fi 8. This device represents one of the first consumer hardware options available before the final certification of the new wireless standard is complete. The firmware will receive updates to align with the finalized protocol as it approaches official release.

Physical Design and Internal Specifications

The Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro features an enormous chassis measuring approximately 14 inches square and 9 inches tall when including its eight adjustable antennas. Its design resembles a large mechanical spider with a translucent window that reveals internal components and an Aura RGB logo capable of seven color effects. The substantial size accommodates an advanced thermal system with multiple heatsinks and airflow channels. This engineering allows the router to maintain top performance without using a noisy fan, remaining silent and cool during extended testing periods.

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Inside the chassis sits Broadcom's BCM 6718 Wi-Fi chip paired with a 2.6GHz quad-core processor. The system includes 256 MB of Flash memory and 2 GB of DDR4 RAM to handle data processing. Connectivity options are extensive, featuring a 10Gbps WAN/LAN port, a dedicated 10 Gbps LAN port, four 2.5Gbps ports with one supporting WAN/LAN functionality, and one 1Gbps LAN port. Additional connectivity is provided by a USB 3.2 Gen1 port and a USB 2.0 port. Users can also utilize link aggregation on the two 10 Gbps ports to create a 20 Gbps conduit for maximum throughput.

Wireless Performance and Band Capabilities

This quad-band router supports the standard 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies alongside two separate 6 GHz bands. All bands utilize 4 x 4 antenna configurations with OFDMA, 4096-QAM, and maximum-width channels. These specifications yield theoretical top speeds of 1.3 Gbps for the 2.4 GHz band, 5.6 Gbps for the 5 GHz band, and 11.5 Gbps for each of the 6 GHz bands. Real-world testing shows speeds reaching up to 3 Gbps in the same room and around 1 Gbps through a single wall. Even at the bottom of a thick-walled garden, the router maintained a connection speed of 350 Mbps.

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When compared to the tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Asus RT-BE96U, the GT-BN98 Pro demonstrated slightly faster speeds at all distances across every band. The additional 6 GHz band provides excellent capability for wireless backhaul when creating an AiMesh network with other Asus routers. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) has matured significantly since its initial launch with Wi-Fi 7. During tests using a second Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro as a client device, MLO enabled close-range speeds approaching 5 Gbps. However, most future Wi-Fi 8 devices may not support this specific multi-device connection method.

Gaming Optimization and Stability Features

Wi-Fi 8 focuses heavily on improving stability and reliability rather than just increasing raw speed. The Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro includes adaptive Quality of Experience and device optimization tools. These features automatically recognize gaming devices and streaming services to assign them priority bandwidth. In a home environment with four simultaneous gamers using two PCs, a MacBook, and a PS5, the network remained smooth and stable. A Game Boost mode employs artificial intelligence to ensure stable connectivity and low latency for gaming streams.

This mode optimizes server connections while keeping ping times and packet loss to a minimum. A dedicated mobile gaming mode is also included to support handheld or smartphone-based play. While users remain dependent on their internet service provider and online servers, these home-side optimizations provide significant control over network performance. The firmware has proven reliable throughout testing, avoiding the stability issues seen in earlier first-generation Wi-Fi 7 Asus systems.

Market Positioning and Future Considerations

The Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro carries a price tag of $900, reflecting a hefty early adopter tax for cutting-edge technology. It comes with one year of included service, adding value for initial buyers. Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) support is available in the US and will arrive in the UK soon. This feature allows routers to boost power for increased range on the 6 GHz band by cross-checking with licensed services. Availability varies by country depending on local licensing agreements.

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Most consumers should not consider upgrading to Wi-Fi 8 hardware at this time. The standard is still in development, and real-world compatible devices are further out from release. The router serves as an impressive bit of kit for enthusiasts willing to pay premium prices for experimental technology. As the standard approaches final certification, the device will be updated to reflect the finalized specifications.