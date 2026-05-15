Asus ROG NUC 16 Review: Pros and Cons

This news text describes the Asus ROG NUC 16, its features, and its comparison to other NUCs. It also mentions that U.S. pricing details have not been announced yet and the specific launch date is unknown.

Intel’s NUCs were supposed to offer pint-sized PCs with desktop-level customizability inside a premium chassis. However, limited customization options and expensive pricing made them less appealing than competitors' offerings.

In 2023, Asus introduced ROG NUCs, which were especially popular among gamers with limited desk space. The most powerful and console-like NUC, ROG NUC 16, features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 laptop GPU, up to 128GB of RAM, and has the same basic shell as the previous NUC 15 but with some additional features like an updated stand for propping up the PC vertically or horizontally. Unfortunately, there are still questions regarding availability and pricing details





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