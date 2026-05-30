Asus ProArt Display PA248QV: Top-Ranked Monitor by Consumer Reports Despite Not Being 4K

Consumer Reports ranks the Asus ProArt Display PA248QV as the top computer monitor, defying the trend towards 4K. This 24.1-inch IPS monitor offers a 1920x1200 resolution, exceptional color accuracy covering 100% sRGB and Rec. 709, and is factory calibrated. Its ergonomic stand and versatile ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA make it a strong contender for content creators, despite some drawbacks like the lack of USB-C and basic speakers.

In an era where 4K resolution has become the standard for many computer monitors, it might come as a surprise that a non-4K model is currently ranked number one by Consumer Reports .

The Asus ProArt Display PA248QV, a 24.1-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, has claimed the top spot, outperforming many higher-resolution competitors. This conclusion challenges the common assumption that more pixels automatically equate to a better experience, highlighting instead the importance of color fidelity, ergonomics, and value for specific use cases. Released in 2020 and priced around $200, this monitor's enduring appeal is a testament to its focused design for professional and creative work.

The ProArt PA248QV's standout feature is its outstanding color accuracy. It provides complete coverage of both the sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces, which are essential standards for digital photography, video editing, and graphic design. This means the colors displayed are vivid, precise, and true to life, reducing the need for extensive post-processing calibration. To ensure consistency out of the box, each unit is factory-calibrated and carries the Calman Verified certification.

Asus also includes the ProArt Palette software, allowing users to manually adjust hue, gamma, color temperature, and other parameters for fine-tuning to personal or project-specific requirements. Beyond color, the monitor is engineered for comfort and adaptability. Its ergonomic stand offers a wide range of adjustments: tilt from +5° to -35°, swivel left and right, height adjustment from 0 to 130mm, and even pivot to portrait orientation. This flexibility is crucial for long work sessions, helping maintain proper posture.

The frameless panel design also facilitates multi-monitor setups, creating a seamless visual workspace with minimal bezel interruption. Connectivity is equally versatile, featuring HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, VGA for legacy equipment, an audio-in jack, a headphone output, and a four-port USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 hub for peripherals. Consumer Reports gave the PA248QV high scores across display quality, ease of use, and versatility, cementing its top position.

User reviews on Asus's website and Amazon frequently praise its value for money, especially for content creation tasks. Many professionals in photo editing, video production, digital illustration, and even interior design review cite the monitor's sharp, accurate colors as a key asset. It integrates well with industry-standard software like Adobe Lightroom and DaVinci Resolve, and its 16:10 aspect ratio is noted to be a good fit for devices like the Steam Deck.

While not designed explicitly for gaming, reviewers such as RTINGS indicate it performs adequately for casual gaming. However, the monitor is not without its shortcomings. A recurring criticism is the absence of a USB-C port, a feature increasingly common in modern displays for single-cable video and data connectivity. Users also find the on-screen display menu navigation cumbersome, requiring multiple button presses to switch inputs-a basic function that should be more straightforward.

Additionally, the built-in speakers are functional for basic alerts but lack the quality for any serious audio work, necessitating external speakers or headphones for media consumption. These drawbacks, while notable, do not overshadow the monitor's core strengths for its target audience of creative professionals and discerning users seeking color fidelity and ergonomic adaptability





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