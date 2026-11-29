Analysis of Arizona State University's potential bowl game destinations under coach Jedd Dillingham, including the Peach Bowl against Duke, the Sun Bowl, and a potential matchup against North Texas in the First Responder Bowl, highlighting key players and recent team performance.

Sparky the Sun Devil poses for a photo at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, during ASU's last trip to a bowl game.

| Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThis year's bowl trip will likely be the least prestigious bowl matchup of Dillingham's tenure, playing in the 2024 CFP Peach Bowl and facing the ACC champion, Duke, in the 2025 Sun Bowl. However, a win in this bowl season may be vital for the Sun Devil program, looking to end a rollercoaster of a season on a high note, with their future stars leading the team This is a new one.

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