Students, sororities, clubs and alumni gathered at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus for the annual homecoming parade ahead of the football game against Oklahoma State.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/WilcoxToday is Arizona State University’s homecoming game as they take on Oklahoma State, and there are a lot of festivities to go along with the game.

FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has the details. Arizona State University celebrated its annual homecoming with festivities on Saturday, including a parade featuring the band, cheerleaders, floats, student clubs, sororities and homecoming royalty. Alumni returned to campus for the celebration, including a class of 1983 graduate who portrayed Sparky the Sun Devil in the 1980s and started the tradition of doing push-ups for every point the football team scores.

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Students and alumni gathered to represent Arizona State University’s various campuses and programs ahead of the homecoming football game against Oklahoma State. Arizona State University celebrated its annual homecoming festivities on Saturday as the team took on Oklahoma State. It was an exciting day for the Sun Devils, as many alumni returned for the parade, which featured the band, cheerleaders and floats, creating a fun atmosphere for everyone at the university’s Tempe campus.

Students from across the university joined in on the parade, including sororities.

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"We’re who we include, not who we exclude, and I think here, you can see all the floats. We have different people, different backgrounds, and we’re all coming together," said ASU Sigma Lambda Gamma President Neida Romero.

"Spreading love and supporting the ASU Sun Devils," Bacigalupi said. "To be royalty here today is kind of just telling people to be themselves, have the courage to step out there," said Dheepthi Sundaresan, ASU homecoming royalty. Homecoming royalty and ASU’s various schools were all in Tempe, representing all of ASU’s campuses and opportunities.

"We are celebrating that we are part of the community, that we accept the challenges that we have," said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, vice president of cultural affairs. "It’s for everyone, and you can always find a program that will be there to help you. There’s resources that will help you, and you can achieve your dreams that way," said Elena Valdez, an ASU 2001 alum.

"It’s something that I never thought I would be doing. I’m a sportsaholic, so the chance to be on the field and on the court… unbelievable," said Wald, class of 1983. As Sparky, he says he started the push-ups for every point the football team scores, and says he and his son are the first father-son duo to both be Sparky.

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"It’s giving back and being proud of where you’re from. I try to teach my son to do the same thing," Wald said.

"Being a Sun Devil is going above and beyond for others, being able to go out into the world, knowing that you’re going to change it," said Kaley Seara-Jewell, ASU homecoming royalty. Information in this report was gathered from Coleman Bacigalupi, ASU Club Golf; Neida Romero, Sigma Lambda Gamma president; Dheepthi Sundaresan, ASU homecoming royalty; Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, vice president cultural affairs; Elena Valdez, ASU alum; Alan Wald, class of 1983; and Kaley Seara-Jewell, ASU homecoming royalty.