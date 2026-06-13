Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez becomes 1st MLB player to hit grand slam, multi-run HR in 1st inning

Yordan Alvarez became the first player to hit a grand slam and multi-run homer in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game, pulling off the feat for Houston against Kansas City on Friday night

became the first player to hit a grand slam and multi-run homer in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game, pulling off the feat for the He became the eighth player to hit a grand slam and a multi-run homer in an inning and the first sinceThe left-handed Alvarez drove in two runs with an opposite-field homer early in the inning and cleared the bases with a two-out shot to center, giving him six RBIs in Houston's nine-run inning.

The 28-year-old designated hitter, who is from Cuba, was the AL rookie of the year in 2019 with Houston. The three-time All-Star was the AL Championship Series MVP in 2021 and led the Astros with six RBIs the next year when they won the World Series.

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