Astros All-Star Emerges as Intriguing Cardinals Trade Candidate

The St. Louis Cardinals should give the Houston Astros a call and see what the price tag would be.

Sep 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Daikin Park.

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand Masyn Winn give the Cardinals one of the most intriguing young cores in baseball. Plus, the rotation has a few positives, including Kyle Leahy, Michael McGreevy andand Jurrangelo Cijntje, among many others. This team can be very interesting on the sooner side, especially if St. Louis adds another bat at third base this winter.

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"Potential trade candidates include the Astros’ Isaac Paredes or the Yankees’ Ryan McMahon, though both have just one season left before free agency, and McMahon posted a .635 OPS this past season," Leitch wrote. Sep 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes smiles on the field during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttrade candidates of the offseason last year, but the Astros ended up holding onto him. Right now, Paredes has just one more season of team control left, but the Cardinals arguably should still check in this winter. Paredes is just 27 years old and can play all over the infield. In 2026, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 94 runs, while slashing .262/.360/.447 in 155 games played.

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He was a 4.1 WAR player.. If Houston is going to shop him again this winter, the Cardinals should be the team that gets a deal done. While he may not have long-term control, the price tag to acquire him wouldn't be crazy. Plus, he could man third base throughout the 2027 season and then pass the torch toThe 2026 Cardinals were solid, but ran out of steam down the stretch.

If the club could add another veteran slugger with 25-plus-homer power, that would give the lineup exactly what it needs. PATRICK MCAVOY Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com