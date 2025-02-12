Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Line-Up of Seven Planets

An astrophotographer has captured a remarkable image of seven planets in a straight line, showcasing a rare celestial alignment.

An astrophotographer captured a stunning image of seven celestial bodies, arranging them in a straight line across the night sky. Gwenaël Blanck, the photographer behind this remarkable feat, captured individual shots of the moon, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune during an 80-minute period on February 2nd. Blanck meticulously captured these images from Paris, utilizing a digital camera attached to a telescope between 6:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. local time.

He then combined these individual shots into a composite image, showcasing the planets in a straight line, from closest to Earth (left) to farthest from our planet (right).This unique arrangement offers a rare opportunity to compare the sizes of these celestial objects as they currently appear from Earth. Blanck noted that capturing Neptune was particularly challenging due to its distance. He also mentioned that the moon, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars were easier to capture as they were higher in the sky. Notably, Mercury, the innermost planet, was not visible in this particular image but will become visible towards the end of the month and early March.This planetary alignment is part of a larger celestial event that will see five planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—visible to the naked eye over the next few weeks. Uranus and Neptune, while also present in the night sky, require a telescope for observation. The planetary parade is expected to peak in late February and early March, when all seven planets will align in a near-straight line along the horizon. During this period, Venus will be closest to the moon in the sky, making it particularly easy to spot on most clear nights





