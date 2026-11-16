Astronomers Witness Unprecedented Vanishing Act of Exoplanet TOI-2535b

Astronomers have observed exoplanet TOI-2535b disappear from view due to complex gravitational interactions with a hidden sibling planet, causing its orbit to wobble and change inclination relative to Earth.

One has to look from the right perspective, at a specific star, at the right time to catch a fleeting glimpse of an exoplanet. In a stroke of serendipity, astronomers have now observed an exoplanet do something they'd never seen before – it disappeared.

The real reason is just as exciting, and its unprecedented vanishing trick is described in a paper recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The exoplanet in question, called TOI-2535b, has a hidden companion, and these two planetary siblings are gravitationally nudging each other into a complex orbital shuffle around their stellar parent, named TOI-2535, a 9.7 billion-year-old" TOI-2535b, which may be about the mass of our cold Jupiter but spirals so close to its star that it completes an orbit in just over eight days - 10 times more quickly than our innermost planet, Mercury.

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A selection of previously observed"hot Jupiter" planets, or gas giants that are scorched by their cozy proximity to their stars. one as-yet-unobserved sibling planet, possibly around the size of The two planets' gravitational tug-of-war has forced each of them into oddly tilted, wobbling orbits like no other.

Each 'wobble cycle' may take 30-50 years to complete and changes how the planets cross their star from our perspective.

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"In our own solar system, all the planets essentially orbit in a single plane, with mutual inclinations of only about a degree in front of its parent star, it blocks a bit of that star's light, producing a telltale dip in brightness, like an interstellarOver the following seven years of observation, which employed numerous space and ground telescopes, astronomers saw TOI-2535b passing from across its star's midline to ever higher along its face, eventually only grazing the stellar disk and then passing out of sight by March 2026.

Closer to cosmic home, this exciting orbital interplay gifts us eclipses:"If the Moon's orbit around the Earth was perfectly aligned with the Earth's orbit around the Sun, we would see an eclipse every month,"As seen in the video, TOI-2535b will keep on appearing and disappearing from our view over the following decades, and its hidden companion may soon pop up as well, providing more precise constraints on the characteristics of both bodies. Additionally, the researchers modeled 1 million years of this planetary setup, comprising 50 million orbits of TOI-2535b, finding that the planets'"For the TOI-2535 system, which contains two closely-interacting short-period giant planets, this is probably not how it formed," Yee explains via email.

"Instead, they likely migrated in through the protoplanetary disk. However, how their inclinations got excited remains an open question.

" Finally, this reminds us of the ephemeral-ity of astronomy: who knows how many more planets we'll see emerge or vanish into thin space. "There are a couple of cases where we have seen the transits appear," Yee tells ScienceAlert,"so there are planets coming into and out of view from our perspective all the time. "