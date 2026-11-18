Researchers observed AT 2025abao in the Andromeda galaxy as a red giant engulfs its companion, revealing new details about stellar evolution and the rare common envelope phase.

Astronomers have achieved a historic breakthrough by directly observing a star expanding to engulf and consume its stellar companion. This rare event, identified as the object AT 2025abao, occurred in the Andromeda galaxy and provided the first visual evidence of the common envelope phase in action. The discovery offers crucial insights into the complex and often hidden mechanisms of stellar evolution that researchers have sought to understand for decades.

The Discovery of AT 2025abao

The journey began in early 2025 when researchers noted a star in the Andromeda galaxy had been gradually brightening since 2018. While this initial finding was intriguing, it was not immediately recognized as anomalous. The situation changed dramatically later that year when the SPHEREx space telescope serendipitously captured the object during an extraordinary outburst. Over the course of approximately one month, the star expanded at a rate of 330 kilometres per second and flashed with light 100 times brighter than its previous emission.

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Observing the Common Envelope Phase

Researchers at Columbia University in New York, led by Karambelkar, followed up on AT 2025abao using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Their analysis revealed that the object was undergoing a process previously theorized but never directly observed. A red giant star, nicknamed Big Bao, expanded to engulf its smaller companion, Small Bao. The smaller star spiraled toward the core of the larger star and was eventually ripped apart at the center, creating the observed outburst.

Unprecedented Data on Stellar Mechanics

Karambelkar noted that the team was able to witness all different phases of this process, from the quiescent system to the moment the stars touched, the inspiral, and the massive outburst in 2025. This continuous observation allowed scientists to trace exactly how the common envelope phase happens. Previously, it was believed that convection would not be important in this phase and that energy from the smaller star would immediately puff up the atmosphere of the larger one. However, the new findings indicate that convection plays a significant role, carrying energy to the surface of the expanded red giant.

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Implications for Future Astronomical Research

Nordhaus from the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York state, who was not involved in the research, described this period as the most uncertain and critical phase in the evolution of a star. Nearly one-third of stars will go through this phase at some point in their lifetimes, and catching this event in the act provides a new way to probe the interiors of giant stars. The data suggests that the common envelope phase lasted longer than expected, challenging previous theoretical models of stellar physics.

Looking Ahead with SPHEREx Technology

With the SPHEREx telescope now starting to observe huge swathes of the sky, astronomers expect to spot far more of these events in the coming years. These future discoveries will provide even more data about these cannibal stars, helping to refine our understanding of how stars evolve and interact. The successful observation of AT 2025abao marks a significant step forward in astrophysics, turning a theoretical model into a tangible, observed reality for the scientific community.