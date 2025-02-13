Astronomers Unveil the Largest Structure in the Universe: Quipu, a Cosmic Giant Spanning Billions of Light-Years

An international team of astronomers has discovered Quipu, a vast superstructure composed of galaxy clusters and their clusters, making it the largest known structure in the universe. Spanning over 1.3 billion light-years, this colossal formation dwarfs even the Milky Way galaxy and contains a significant portion of the known universe's matter and galaxies.

Astronomers have revealed the largest known structure in the universe, a colossal formation composed not only of galaxy clusters but also of clusters of these clusters, bound together by gravity. Designated Quipu, this immense superstructure is estimated to harbor an almost unimaginable 200 quadrillion times the mass of the sun and stretches over 1.3 billion light-years in length, dwarfing even the Milky Way galaxy.

This groundbreaking discovery was made by an international team led by Germany's Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE). Their detailed study, describing the characteristics and implications of Quipu, has been accepted for publication in the esteemed scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. A preprint of their findings is currently available on the arXiv server.The name Quipu, bestowed upon this cosmic marvel, is inspired by the intricate knotted cords used by ancient Inca and South American cultures as a sophisticated system of record-keeping. Just like those ancient cords, Quipu resembles a long main filament branching out into numerous side strands. In their study, MPE astrophysicist Professor Hans Böhringer and his colleagues report the detection of five superstructures within the observable universe, spanning distances between 424 million and 815 million light-years from Earth. Quipu emerges as the largest among these behemoths.Joining Quipu in this cosmic census are the Serpens–Corona Borealis, Sculptor–Pegasus, and Hercules superstructures, all exceeding the size of the previously recognized champion, the Shapley supercluster. The Shapley supercluster, now relegated to the second-largest position, is dwarfed by these newly discovered giants. Collectively, these five superstructures, according to the researchers, contain approximately 45 percent of the galaxy clusters, 30 percent of the galaxies, and 25 percent of the matter observed in the known universe. For now, the immense gravitational pull keeps these superstructures intact. However, this cosmic harmony is destined to change. Böhringer explains that eventually, these colossal structures will fragment into smaller units, a process that will unfold over several times the current age of the universe.Understanding the large-scale architecture of the universe holds profound significance for astrophysicists. Professor Böhringer elucidates the importance of this knowledge, stating, 'When we conduct observational measurements to decipher which cosmological model best describes our universe, we generally assume that the universe is approximately homogeneous.' However, he emphasizes that 'we must acknowledge that we are surrounded by superstructures and voids that subtly influence these observations, on the order of a few percent.' He illustrates the impact of these large-scale structures with the example of calculating the Hubble constant, the rate at which the universe is expanding. 'If there are massive structures in one direction while we encounter a void in another direction,' Böhringer explains, 'we might observe a slight deviation in the measurement of the Hubble constant when using local distance estimators.





