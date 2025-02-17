Astronomers Track Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2024 YR4 with Powerful Telescope

A space rock named 2024 YR4 has a 2% chance of hitting Earth in 2032. While the odds of an impact are slim, scientists are closely monitoring its trajectory and size using various telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Understanding the asteroid's size and path is crucial for assessing the risk and potentially mitigating any future threat.

A space rock named 2024 YR4 has an estimated 2% chance of hitting Earth in 2032. While this probability is relatively low, astronomers are meticulously tracking the asteroid to gather more information about its trajectory and size. This ongoing observation campaign could soon involve the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most powerful observatory ever launched into space.

Currently, astronomers know that 2024 YR4 is estimated to be between 131 to 295 feet (40 to 90 meters) wide, roughly the size of a large building. This relatively small size pales in comparison to the massive asteroid that is believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. However, even smaller asteroids can inflict significant regional damage upon impact. That's why astronomers are eager to learn as much as possible about 2024 YR4. Refining the asteroid's trajectory through further observation could potentially reduce the risk of a collision to zero. Astronomers have a limited window of opportunity to study the asteroid before it disappears from view in April. To maximize their data collection, they plan to utilize the powerful capabilities of the JWST in early March. The JWST, designed to observe the universe in infrared light, will be able to measure the heat reflected by the asteroid, providing a much more accurate size estimate compared to current methods that rely on reflected sunlight. Since its discovery in December 2023 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Chile, 2024 YR4 has been tracked by various observatories worldwide, including the Magdalena Ridge Observatory in New Mexico, the Danish Telescope, the Very Large Telescope in Chile, and the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) on Haleakala volcano in Hawaii. These observatories are playing a crucial role in monitoring the asteroid's movements and gathering vital data.If 2024 YR4 disappears from view before astronomers can definitively rule out an impact, it will remain on the risk list until it reappears in June 2028. Current predictions suggest that the asteroid returns to Earth's vicinity every four years, but it is not expected to pose a threat in 2028.





