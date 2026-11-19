The stellar collision of a dying star with its smaller companion may have left behind a single, rejuvenated remnant, astronomers say

The stellar collision of a dying star with its smaller companion may have left behind a single, rejuvenated remnant, astronomers saySome 2.5 million light-years from Earth, in the Andromeda galaxy, two stars are smashing into each other.

This cosmic collision is itself something that can offer astronomers clues to some of the most cataclysmic events in the universe. But for the first time, scientists have witnessed—in real time—what happens when one of those stars is dying.confirms ideas that had previously existed only in theory, according to Viraj Karambelkar, a NASA Hubble Fellow at Columbia University and one of the study’s co-authors..

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By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. The researchers hoped to see something unusual—and they got their wish: a star that appeared to be brightening over time. When they went back and looked at historical data, they realized the brightening had been going on since 2018—a relative blink of an eye in the timescale of the universe.

What they were seeing was a stellar engulfment, in which one star orbits another while eating up mass and energy from its counterpart. The data indicated the larger one was an asymptotic giant branch star, a type of very bright, relatively cool star that has burned nearly all of its nuclear fuel. The star, which has roughly seven times the mass of our sun, was feeding of its much smaller neighbor.

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“Both of these stars initially started off pretty small, and then the more massive star eventually expanded, and that expansion caused its envelope to become very blobby and very puffy, and also this physical expansion brought the binary stars close to each other,” Karambelkar says. As they swirled closer, they were set on a collision course.space telescope, which can capture light in both the visible and near-infrared ranges.

They saw the star, known as WNTR23bzdiq/WTP19aalzlk, begin to dim until, just a few months later, in October 2025, they spotted a “dramatic eruption. ” The two stars’ orbits had brought them so close that they had collided—the smaller companion star plunged into the core of the larger object, leaving behind a single, fused remnant.

“That’s what makes this discovery very special,” Karambelkar says. “That’s one of the reasons why it’s been very, very challenging to catch this process of stellar engulfment in real time, because it is just literally a blip on the timescales of these stars. ”have been documented before, but most of those previously known crashes have been between two fairly young stars. This is the first time an older, dying star has been involved.

Unlike younger stars, which are dense and compact, AGB stars have large, blobby envelopes around them. Astronomers had long theorized that when a companion star entered that envelope, either it would trigger a stellar merger or just enough energy would be deposited to blast the companion out and leave the two stars tightly orbiting each other. Now they have their answer. What’s unclear is what happens next.

Because of the violence of the collision, massive amounts of material were ejected, forming hot space dust. It is obscuring the view of the star in the near-infrared range. But the dust should rapidly cool, and Karambelkar plans to continue monitoring the star to see what’s left behind after the explosion.

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“We expect the system to cool and settle down on the timescale of a few years to some decades,” he says. “The jury’s still out. We still don’t know how exactly how much time it will take, but it’s not cosmological timescales. ” While Karambelkar believes that what will be left behind will be a single, rejuvenated star, what exactly that will look like is a mystery.

“It should have a very high magnetic field, perhaps,” he says. “Perhaps it should have weird chemical compositions. It should have weird temperatures and weird luminosities, just because it’s had this new burst of fuel that has been injected into it, but we have a few several years to go until that happens. ”Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity.

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