Astronomers Discover Massive Dwarf Planet Candidate Beyond Pluto

Scientists identify dwarf planet candidate 2026 ED138, measuring up to 930 miles across, found by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile.

Astronomers have identified a massive celestial body beyond the orbit of Pluto that could rank among the largest dwarf planet s ever recorded in the outer solar system. The candidate object, designated as 2026 ED138, has a potential diameter reaching up to 930 miles across, a size that places it in a significant category of distant planetary bodies.

Vera C. Rubin Observatory Makes the Discovery

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory located on a mountaintop in Chile officially announced this discovery on October 27. This facility represents a major leap in astronomical observation capabilities, having commenced a comprehensive ten-year survey of the sky in June 2026. The project is jointly funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy's Office of Science to explore previously unseen regions of our cosmic neighborhood.

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Large Size Indicated by Brightness and Distance

Astronomer Matthew Holman first spotted the object on October 13 while analyzing telescope data collected earlier that year. He utilized specialized computer software he developed in collaboration with colleague Kevin Napier to sift through the massive datasets. The analysis revealed that the object's brightness and distance from Earth indicated an unusually large physical size, immediately distinguishing it from typical small bodies found in that region.

Crowded Sky Field Hindered Earlier Detection

Officials noted that the object remained undetected for so long because it was hidden in a densely populated region of the sky near the Milky Way. Millions of stars in that area created visual noise that previous telescopes could not easily separate. The combination of the observatory's powerful digital camera and advanced algorithms allowed the team to isolate ED138 from the billions of points of light in the crowded field.

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Criteria for Dwarf Planet Classification

If further observations confirm ED138 as a dwarf planet, it will join a very exclusive group of celestial worlds. A dwarf planet is defined as a body that orbits the sun, is large enough to be nearly round due to its own gravity, but has not cleared its orbital neighborhood of other debris. This classification distinguishes it from full-sized planets that have dominant gravitational control over their orbits.

Future Observations Aim for Exact Measurements

Scientists are now scheduling additional observations to determine the exact size of ED138 and verify its status as a dwarf planet. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory plans to image the entire southern sky repeatedly over the next decade. This long-term project aims to uncover other large objects that earlier surveys missed, potentially expanding our understanding of the distant solar system significantly.