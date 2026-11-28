Astronomers Detect Evidence of Vast Tunnels Beneath The Surface of The Moon
The scarred gray face of the Moon is a picture of inscrutable stoicism, but there may be quite a bit more going on below.
The scarred gray face of the Moon is a picture of inscrutable stoicism, but there may be quite a bit more going on below. Scientists have long suspected that the Moon's volcanic past left it riddled with tunnels, hollowed out by rivers of molten rock eons ago.
Now, subtle variations in the Moon's gravitational pull have yielded evidence of four such tunnels – each potentially more than a kilometer wide, concealed beneath just 100 meters of lunar rock. On one hand, they represent an important window into the Moon's geological history. On the other, they could one day become safe havens for lunar explorers, offering protection from the harsh radiation and temperature extremes to which the Moon is prone. Lava tubes are not a Moon-only phenomenon.
They can be found right here on Earth, forming when the surface of a flowing river of lava cools and hardens, creating an insulating roof beneath which molten rock continues to flow. As the eruption subsides and the remaining lava drains away, it can leave in its wake a long, hollow tunnel, capped by a roof of volcanic stone.
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