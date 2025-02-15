Astronauts on ISS Push Back Against 'Abandoned' Claims

Two American astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have refuted allegations that they were 'abandoned' after their eight-day mission extended to eight months due to technical issues with their return spacecraft.

Two American astronauts who found themselves stranded on the International Space Station after their eight-day mission stretched into an eight-month stay, refuted claims that they were 'abandoned' in space. In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday, astronaut Barry Wilmore dismissed the notion of abandonment as mere rhetoric. 'We don't feel abandoned. We don't feel stuck,' he asserted. 'We don't feel stranded. I understand why others may think that. We come prepared.

We come committed. That is what your human spaceflight program is. It prepares for any and all contingencies that we can conceive of. And we prepare for those.' The spacecraft Starliner, originally slated to return Wilmore and Suni Williams to Earth, encountered problems with its thrusters and helium leaks as it approached the space station in June. Consequently, NASA decided against having Wilmore and Williams return on the Starliner. Following a six-hour remotely controlled flight, the empty capsule landed in New Mexico on September 6. Instead of returning on Starliner, SpaceX will now be responsible for bringing Williams and Wilmore back to Earth in March. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was contracted to pick up the astronauts prior to President Trump's return to the White House. 'I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to 'go get' the two brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration,' Trump wrote on January 28. 'They have been waiting for many months on the Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck, Elon!!!' Both Wilmore and Williams have participated in lengthy space missions in the past and both told Cooper they were prepared to undertake another one. 'We have a cycle of a period of time where those things take place,' Wilmore explained regarding travel to and from the Space Station. 'And to alter that cycle sends ripple effects all the way down the chain. We would never expect to come back just special for us or anyone unless it was a medical issue or something really, really out of the ordinary. So we need to come back and keep the normal cycle going.' During their extended stay, Williams and Wilmore have diligently participated in numerous experiments and spacewalks at the station. For instance, the astronauts have been experimenting with Astrobees. 'They actually can come off the wall and fly around,' Williams shared. 'Huge opportunities for people to test out guidance, navigation and control on a, quote-unquote, spacecraft in microgravity inside here. So we have companies, universities, students all flying these Astrobees around at different times. Some of them are actually even grabbing onto other satellites or other pieces that we might have floating around, and that might help us clean up space debris.





