Astronauts on ISS Dismiss 'Abandoned' Claims, Explain Extended Mission

Two American astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station, Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams, addressed allegations of being 'abandoned' in space after their mission was extended from eight days to eight months. They refuted these claims, stating that they were prepared for any contingency and did not feel stranded. The extended stay was a result of technical difficulties experienced by the Starliner spacecraft, which was originally scheduled to return them to Earth. SpaceX will now be responsible for their return in March.

Two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station whose eight-day mission extended into an eight-month stay refuted claims that they were 'abandoned' in space. In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday, astronaut Barry Wilmore dismissed the abandonment allegations as rhetoric. 'We don't feel abandoned. We don't feel stuck,' he said. 'We don't feel stranded. I understand why others may think that. We come prepared. We come committed.

That is what your human spaceflight program is. It prepares for any and all contingencies that we can conceive of. And we prepare for those.'\Starliner, the spacecraft originally slated to return Wilmore and Suni Williams to Earth, encountered problems with its thrusters and helium leaks as it approached the space station in June. Consequently, NASA decided against proceeding with Wilmore and Williams' return on the Starliner. After a six-hour remotely controlled flight, the empty capsule landed in New Mexico on September 6. \Instead of returning on the Starliner, SpaceX will ferry Williams and Wilmore home in March. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was contracted to retrieve the astronauts before President Trump's return to the White House. 'I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to 'go get' the two brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration,' Trump wrote on January 28. 'They have been waiting for many months on the Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck, Elon!!!' Both Wilmore and Williams have prior experience with long-duration space trips, and they both assured Cooper they were prepared for another extended stay. 'We have a cycle of a period of time where those things take place,' Wilmore said regarding travel to and from the Space Station. 'And to alter that cycle sends ripple effects all the way down the chain. We would never expect to come back just special for us or anyone unless it was a medical issue or something really, really out of the ordinary. So we need to come back and keep the normal cycle going.'\During their extended stay, Williams and Wilmore have actively participated in numerous experiments and spacewalks while at the station. For instance, the astronauts have been experimenting with Astrobees. 'They actually can come off the wall and fly around,' Williams said. 'Huge opportunities for people to test out guidance, navigation and control on a, quote-unquote, spacecraft in microgravity inside here. So we have companies, universities, students all flying these Astrobees around at different times. Some of them are actually even grabbing onto other satellites or other pieces that we might have floating around, and that might help us clean up space debris.





