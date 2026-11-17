While many struggle to change film on Earth, this astronaut shows how its done in zero-gravity.

German astronaut Rabea Rogge flew on the Fram2 spaceflight mission in April 2025, bringing her trusty second-hand analog camera. Rogge is an Arctic roboticist, currently studying for a PhD at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in the Department of Marine Technology.

She is also Germany’s first-ever female astronaut. Last week, Rogge shared a video on Instagram as she loaded up a roll of 35mm film while onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft. While many celluloid shooters have encountered difficulties loading film on terra firma, Rogge deftly loaded a roll of Kodak Portra 160 into the camera that she calls a “sturdy companion. ”“Analog pictures from space,” Rogge captions the post.

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“My old second-hand analog camera has been a sturdy companion on all my expeditions from under -20°C in the high Arctic to the humid climate at sea around the equator. On Fram2 it got to launch on a rocket as well – and it still lives on so far! ”identified Rogge’s camera as a Minolta X-700 with a 45mm lens attached. The X-700 was the flagship SLR for the now-defunct Japanese company for the best part of 20 years.

In 1982, it won the European “Camera of the Year” award, and it is still popular in the second-hand market today. Crew Dragon’s 360-degree cupola . At 2,000 square inches, it was the largest single window ever flown to space. Rogge, along with her crewmates Chun Wang, Jannicke Mikkelsen, and Eric Philips, were also the first people to ever orbit over Earth’s north and south poles.

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“Can’t imagine the face of the people from the film lab when they scanned your roll,” comments Thibaut Everaerts on Instagram. Rogge’s camera is far from the first Minolta to ever fly from space; in fact, the first American to ever orbit the Earth, John Glenn,Despite buying the automatic camera for just $40 from a drugstore in Cocoa Beach, Florida, NASA engineers modified the camera with a pistol grip so that Glenn could use the camera while wearing his bulky astronaut gloves.

The photos that Glenn took in 1962 and their resulting popularity are credited with helping NASA realize how important it was to document Earth from space.