Astronaut Captures Stunning Star Trails from International Space Station

Astronaut Don Pettit shares a breathtaking image of star trails from the ISS, showcasing the beauty of celestial objects viewed from space. The image, captured using a long exposure technique, reveals the intricate patterns created by the ISS's orbit around Earth.

Astronaut Don Pettit, currently residing on the International Space Station (ISS), recently shared a captivating image reminiscent of one he captured during Expedition 30 in 2012. The striking photograph showcases the beauty of star trails, a phenomenon created by the ISS's continuous orbit around Earth.

Pettit, taking to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now X, explained the image was captured using a long exposure technique over approximately 30 minutes during orbital night. He highlighted the collaboration with National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi, who assembled the image from multiple 30-second exposures. Tafreshi's image processing expertise was crucial as the ISS lacks such advanced capabilities. Pettit expressed gratitude to Tafreshi for his skillful work, emphasizing the importance of his contributions.The image itself displays a mesmerizing pattern of star trails, curving and bending due to atmospheric refraction as they converge towards the Earth's horizon. Intriguingly, the photograph also captures a vivid display of lightning, adding another layer of dynamism to the celestial spectacle. Tafreshi, in an Instagram video, elucidates the differences between capturing star trails from Earth and space. He explains that while both methods utilize long exposures, the source of motion varies significantly. On Earth, the star trails appear as circular patterns around celestial poles like Polaris, reflecting the Earth's rotation. In orbit, however, the star trails are formed by the constant motion of the ISS, orbiting Earth every 90 minutes and experiencing approximately 16 sunrises and sunsets daily. Tafreshi further emphasizes that when Pettit points the camera towards the ISS's pitch axis, rather than Polaris, the star trails appear circular above the Earth's limb, accompanied by streaks of city lights, lightning flashes, aurora, and atmospheric airglow, all contributing to a breathtaking panorama of our planet viewed from an extraordinary vantage point. The collaboration between Pettit and Tafreshi transcends the physical distance of 400 kilometers (250 miles) separating them, offering a shared perspective of our planet while highlighting the wonders of both terrestrial and celestial imagery





petapixel / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STAR TRAILS INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION ASTRONAUT DON PETTIT BABAK TAFRESHI SPACE PHOTOGRAPHY CELESTIAL OBJECTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Breathtaking Image From ISSNASA astronaut Don Pettit has taken a stunning photograph from the International Space Station (ISS) showcasing the Earth, the Milky Way, Starlink satellites, zodiacal light, and city lights against the backdrop of space.

Read more »

Astronaut Captures Stunning Image of 'Bleeding' Madagascar RiverNASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a remarkable photograph of the Betsiboka River estuary in Madagascar, highlighting the dramatic impact of deforestation on the region. The bright red color of the river is due to iron-rich sediments washed into the waterway by erosion, creating a visual reminiscent of arteries in the retina.

Read more »

Astronaut Captures Stunning Photo From Space StationNASA astronaut Don Pettit captured a breathtaking image from the International Space Station (ISS) showcasing the Milky Way, zodiacal light, Starlink satellites, Earth's atmosphere, and city lights.

Read more »

Photographer Captures Stunning Image of Rare Comet G3 ATLASA photographer named Josh Dury managed to capture a captivating image of Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) at dusk on January 15th, despite facing challenging conditions and a race against time.

Read more »

Webb Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Binary Star System with Expanding Dust RingsThe James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of Wolf-Rayet 140, a binary star system in our galaxy, showcasing concentric rings of dust expanding outward at incredible speeds. This image provides valuable insights into the lifecycle of stars and the distribution of elements like carbon in the universe.

Read more »

Photographer Captures Stunning Image of Ski Jumper Soaring Above CloudsAn Associated Press photographer shares the story behind a captivating image of a ski jumper that appears to be flying above the clouds.

Read more »