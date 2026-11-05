Scorpio New Moon Mars Harmony Reshapes Horoscopes and Personal Power Dynamics

The Scorpio new moon arrives to reset hidden life areas, marking a shift from Libra's duress to Mars-driven assertiveness. This astrological event triggers retrograde endings and deep introspection for all zodiac signs.

The Scorpio new moon initiates a profound cosmic reset on Sunday night or Monday morning, directly targeting the hidden and often taboo sectors of individual lives. This celestial event arrives as Mercury retrogrades conclude and Venus transitions to a direct phase, signaling a clear end to the backward momentum that has defined recent months. The timing coincides with a critical period of reflection on the substantial changes individuals have undergone over the last couple of months.

Scorpio is inherently uncomfortable, as it covers the hidden and taboo topics with galumphing gusto, forcing a reckoning with personal transformations. Each person has had to engage with this intense vibe as both Venus and Mercury fastened their focus in this challenging area. The new moon serves as a moment to assess how perspectives and ideas have diverged from those held just a short time ago.

Also read Scorpio New Moon and Mercury Direct November 13 Astrological Shift

There is a stark contrast between the Libra new moon last month and the current Scorpio alignment. Last month Venus was in charge of the moon, but she was haggard, in a sign of duress and in open conflict with Mars. The Scorpio new moon is championed by an empowered Mars, who is now in harmony with Venus and fully capable of facing the conflict ahead. Venus remains at his side to smooth things over, ensuring that interpersonal friction does not derail the process.

The central message of this powerful alignment is clear: be assertive to create true harmony. Refusing to own your own power just makes a mess and leads to chaos. This period demands that individuals step into their agency, using the combined strength of Mars and Venus to navigate the difficult territories of personal transformation with clarity and purpose.

On Tuesday, the moon enters Sagittarius, positioning itself in the most fortunate place for the moon in the current configuration. It nimbly steps between potential pitfalls and speeds along, offering a brief respite from the intensity of Scorpio. This movement provides a forward-looking energy that helps individuals navigate the immediate aftermath of the new moon's impact.

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By Wednesday, Jupiter collides with the South Node, creating a paradoxical combination where the Leo part of life experiences a kind of chemical peel. The Leo sector is resurfaced with surprising speed, shedding old, unhelpful stories while Jupiter brings abundance. This rapid turnover ensures that outdated narratives are replaced quickly, facilitating a fresh start in areas governed by Leo's influence.

On Friday, which falls on the 13th, both Venus and Mercury station direct. The end of two retrogrades on the same day pauses their backward motion and reflects on all that has transpired. These planets shift from their mature and docile evening star phases into their energetic and vibrant morning star phases. The mind scintillates with clarity and the heart swells with desire again, revitalizing mental and emotional states.

On Saturday, Mars lines up with the South Node, severing a connection to the past that might weigh us down. This is a powerful alignment for letting go of old assumptions that keep individuals from putting their full power into the work they feel called to do. It allows for a clean break from historical burdens that have hindered professional or personal growth.

For Aries rising, the Scorpio new moon activates the house of marriage, prompting a reevaluation of all partnerships. From casual connections to deep intimacy, this week connects the fun of the present with existential questions about life. You used to be so comfortable, but recent experiences have you questioning things on a deep level, requiring a shift from solo operation to trust in co-creation.

Taurus rising encounters the new moon in the house of marriage, seeing partnerships with new eyes. After being a lone actor for so long, you wonder what it might be like to truly trust someone to co-create with you. You are shedding old stories from the past that hold back your capacity to trust, letting sad songs fade to make room for new connections.

Gemini rising faces the new moon in the home sector, renewing the sense of foundation and family tribe. Your health has been a topic lately as you change your relationship to your body. Your personal power has been so connected to communication, it is time to bring breath and movement together to center yourself. Your ruling planet stations direct, moving you forward in more intentional and embodied ways.

Cancer rising experiences the new moon in the house of extended family, potentially altering holiday plans due to unseen juggling acts. There is a directive to cease over-explaining personal decisions to others, allowing Venus to rest in moral certainty. This privacy supports a deeper understanding of personal boundaries during complex family dynamics, as you do not owe everyone a press conference about your own decisions.

Leo rising encounters the new moon in the house of finances, with Jupiter and Mars assisting in shedding old friendships and worn-out dreams. This release allows for fresh hope and renewed vigor in approaching the world. Venus and Mercury conclude lessons on purpose and identity, clarifying how one's job interfaces with their core sense of self and where meaning is derived.

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Virgo rising sees the new moon in their own sign, sending them off on a new purpose and life direction that requires personal sacrifice. You are shedding layers of who you thought you had to be, risking authenticity in how you appear and engage with people around you. This intense self-focus demands a commitment to change, marking a pivotal moment for defining your true path forward.

Libra rising faces the new moon in the house of children, adjusting to significant changes in creative outlets and family structures. This period demands stepping back from work to attend to foundational home life issues. You are done with pretending to be what everyone wants or can handle. It is time to speak your mind and break a few expectations, as chaining yourself to others' expectations is harmful.

Scorpio rising faces the new moon in the house of finances, ushering in a week of shedding old friends and worn-out dreams of the future. Jupiter and Mars help clear the path so you can approach the world and connection with fresh hopes. The new moon in your sign sends you off on a new purpose, but you will have to sacrifice to get there, ending at square one as a whole new avatar.

Sagittarius rising faces the new moon in the house of home and family, seeking to renew your sense of foundation. Look to who truly shows up for you and claim them as your tribe. A dawn is breaking in your dark night of the soul story, with your future looking different as your need for guarantees loosens. Trust the connections around you and start a new journey forward.

Capricorn rising faces the new moon in the career sector, looking at work from a new perspective. The most important thing to do this week is to wipe the ledger clean in past relationships. Make peace with what happened and offer and ask for forgiveness where appropriate. You need to stop carrying the weight of mistakes from the past around, giving the gift to yourself and others.

Aquarius rising faces the new moon in the career sector, seeing symbiotic relationships that contribute to the meaning of work. Both Venus reinvigorating major belief systems and Mercury changing job titles station direct. This ushers in new stories for home and family, creating a lot of change all at once. You are ready for a new, coherent story after a period of mental clutter and worry.

Pisces rising faces the new moon in the house of finances, where you are so ready for a new story. There has been too much chaos lately, so let all that mental clutter settle into radical simplicity. Pick a mantra and stick to it, letting none of the hullabaloo pull you off course. What you really need to say will find the words this Friday, offering a clear path forward.