Astrological Forecast for Friday, Nov. 13, 2026: Mercury and Venus Cease Retrograde Motion

On Friday, November 13, 2026, Mercury and Venus end their retrograde phases, bringing clarity to partnerships, finances, and daily routines. Individuals are encouraged to engage in teaching, learning, and spiritual reflection as interactions become more straightforward and home life flows more smoothly.

Happy Birthday for Friday, Nov. 13, 2026: You are an insightful influencer. You’re clear-sighted, well-meaning and intuitive. This is a year of teaching and learning.

Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life. Good news! Venus is opposite your sign.

Also read Best Retailers for Black Friday Blu-ray Deals 2026

Today, both Venus and Mercury stop their retrograde motion, which will help clarify your dealings with partners and other people, as well as discussions about inheritances and shared property. Increased clarity will shine. Tonight: You’re admired. Mercury has been opposite your sign since Oct. 24, confusing matters and attracting ex-partners and people from your past back into your world.

Starting today, you’ll feel more confident when dealing with others because issues will be more straightforward. Tonight: Do something different. Glory hallelujah! Mercury is your ruler, and it has been retrograding for the last three weeks, creating goofy errors, delays and misplaced items.

In particular, it hit you hardest in your job. As of today, all of this nonsense will return to “normal. ” Tonight: Check your finances.

Advertisement

Life will flow more smoothly now because today both Mercury and Venus stop being retrograde. Not only will your home life run more efficiently, you’ll be more confident in arranging social situations and going out to schmooze with others. Everything will be easier. Tonight: Listen and cooperate.

For the last several weeks, home repairs and dealing with family matters made demands on your time. As of today, both Mercury and Venus will start to move forward, and you will feel this shift of energy as well. It’s all good. Tonight: Work to get better organized.

Your ruler Mercury is no longer retrograde as of today, which is extremely good news, because in the last three weeks, transportation delays and confused communications plus silly errors in writing and negotiating have been irritating. This erratic influence is over! Enjoy your day. Tonight: Socialize!

Your ruler Venus has been retrograding since the beginning of October, which indirectly created delays and difficulties in keeping track of everything. Too many loose ends started to fall off the sides of the table, and you didn’t care. You had to survive! This stress is over.

Give yourself a treat. Tonight: Relax at home. Good news for you today! Mercury has been retrograding in your sign for the last three weeks .

Advertisement

Today this stops. This means you can move forward with your plans with more confidence. You’ll also feel more like you’re on top of your scene. Yay!

Tonight: An interesting discussion. Starting today, your confidence will be more restored because both Mercury and Venus will stop being retrograde, which will benefit your dealings with friends, groups and organizations. You won’t feel like things are “off. ” Things will more easily settle in place.

Tonight: Maintain your belongings. Although it’s been interesting hearing from old friends and people from organizations in your past, as of today, this influence is over, which means you can feel more confident about moving ahead to achieve your goals.

In particular, helpful bosses and authority figures will be more forthcoming. Tonight: You win! Both Mercury and Venus have been retrograding at the top of your chart, which is why you have felt like you’ve been taking one step forward and two steps back. The universe was not flowing with you.

As of today, this stops, and you can feel more confident about what you do. Tonight: Enjoy privacy. In the past six weeks, money delays and financial issues might have been a crunch. Even travel and issues related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law suffered from goofy mistakes and last-minute changes.

Starting today, all of these areas will run more smoothly. Bonus! Tonight: Be friendly. Actor Gerard Butler , TV host Jimmy Kimmel , actress, TV personality Whoopi Goldberg