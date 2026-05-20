Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Updates, and Live Blog

Daily Mail Sport provides live updates and a live blog for the Europa League final between Aston Villa and Freiburg at the Tupras Stadium in Turkey.

Follow Daily Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news, and updates as Aston Villa take on Freiburg in the Europa League final at Tupras Stadium in Turkey .

Tom Collomosse and Nathan Salt report from the ground. At 19:19, a free-kick is headed back to Nicolas Höfler on the edge of the box, and he hits the ball into the ground, but it veers wide at the last second. At 19:17, Elton Buendia is booked for a soft loose arm. Unai Emery is relentless and Julian Schuster looks exasperated.

Aston Villa look superior, but Freiburg's fans know how to make noise





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Europa League Aston Villa Freiburg Tupras Stadium Turkey Tom Collomosse Nathan Salt Emi Buendia Nicolas Höfli Elton Buendia

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