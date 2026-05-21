Aston Villa's win: Prince Charles shared an emotional moment with his 'band of brothers'

The Prince of Wales was shown support by his old pals at the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul, where Aston Villa claimed its first major trophy in 30 years.

He might be the future king, but the Prince of Wales was treated like one of the lads by his ' band of brothers ' as Aston Villa claimed its first major trophy in 30 years yesterday evening.

William's crew included old pal Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, 43, and Edward van Cutsem, 53, one of the sons of banker Hugh and his wife Emilie van Cutsem, who William grew up with. And in one particularly playful moment, Edward, alongside his son, Jake, was seen chatting and joking around with the future king before patting him on the head. The sense of familiarity is no surprise..





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Of Wales Band Of Brothers Astron Villa The UEFA Europa League Final Ben Dawesey Thomas Van Straubenzee Edward Van Cutsem William Harry Megxit Royal Family Palace Confidential Newsletter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William Celebrates Aston Villa's First European Trophy in 44 YearsOn the night of the Europa League final, Prince William attended Villa's thrilling victory, celebrating alongside key figures including their old friend Ben Dawes, player Ahmed Elmohamady, and their close friends Jake van Cutsem and Edward van Cutsem.

Read more »

Prince of Wales Joins Band of Brothers to Celebrate Aston Villa's Trophy WinThe passage describes the emotional scenes of Prince William embracing his childhood friends and fellow 'band of brothers' from the Aston Villa team's victorious UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul.

Read more »

Aston Villa's win: Prince Charles shared an emotional moment with his 'band of brothers'The Prince of Wales was shown support by his old pals at the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul, where Aston Villa claimed its first major trophy in 30 years.

Read more »

Prince George Misses Prince William’s Dad Dancing Night Out With Aston VillaMaybe next year?

Read more »