Aston Villa's win: Prince Charles shared an emotional moment with his 'band of brothers'

The Prince of Wales was shown support by his old pals at the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul, where Aston Villa claimed its first major trophy in 30 years.

He might be the future king, but the Prince of Wales was treated like one of the lads by his ' band of brothers ' as Aston Villa claimed its first major trophy in 30 years yesterday evening.

William's crew included old pal Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, 43, and Edward van Cutsem, 53, one of the sons of banker Hugh and his wife Emilie van Cutsem, who William grew up with. And in one particularly playful moment, Edward, alongside his son, Jake, was seen chatting and joking around with the future king before patting him on the head. The sense of familiarity is no surprise..





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Prince Of Wales Band Of Brothers Astron Villa The UEFA Europa League Final Ben Dawesey Thomas Van Straubenzee Edward Van Cutsem William Harry Megxit Royal Family Palace Confidential Newsletter

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